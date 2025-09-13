Yankees are already seeing tremendous improvements at shortstop

The New York Yankees crushed the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, but the biggest storyline wasn’t just the final scoreline.

Jose Caballero officially claimed the starting shortstop role, replacing Anthony Volpe, who has been battling through a torn labrum.

Volpe’s season derailed by injury woes

Anthony Volpe’s struggles this year have been glaring, and the labrum injury explains much of his steep decline.

The 24-year-old is hitting just .206/.268/.393, the worst offensive production of his career and far below league average.

Defensively, things haven’t been any better, as Volpe has committed 19 errors while ranking among the worst fielders in baseball.

At this point, his injury made continuing untenable, forcing the Yankees to finally make the tough decision to bench him.

Caballero brings a different style of play

In contrast, Jose Caballero offers a spark built less on raw power and more on speed, grit, and situational awareness.

The 29-year-old, acquired at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, is hitting .233/.334/.333 this season.

While those numbers don’t leap off the page, his value lies in versatility, timely contact, and aggressive baserunning that changes games.

Against Boston, Caballero doubled and scored a run, adding pressure on the defense with his relentless energy on the basepaths.

Aggressive baserunning paying dividends

Caballero’s speed was fully on display when he stole third base before forcing chaos by scoring on Ryan McMahon’s grounder.

His daring run home triggered an errant throw, allowing McMahon to advance into scoring position and extend the Yankees’ momentum.

These kinds of small, disruptive plays often go unnoticed in box scores but can completely tilt the outcome of tight contests.

This season, Caballero has already stolen 46 bases and is on pace to surpass 50 before the year reaches its conclusion.

Why the Yankees needed this change

For months, the Yankees were waiting for Volpe to rediscover his offensive rhythm, but it became painfully clear that wouldn’t happen.

Injuries and regression both played roles, leaving the team with a glaring hole at one of the most important defensive positions.

Caballero may not carry the same long-term upside, but he provides steady contributions and doesn’t actively drag down the lineup.

Sometimes stability is just as valuable as star power, and Caballero’s consistency already looks like a meaningful upgrade for New York.

A step toward steadier baseball

The Yankees are fighting for every edge as the season winds down, and Caballero’s arrival could be a subtle turning point.

He doesn’t need to be a star; he just needs to provide dependable defense and use his speed to create opportunities.

For now, the Yankees can breathe easier knowing they have a shortstop who can handle the role and complement the lineup effectively.