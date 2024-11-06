Yankees are ‘aggressively’ shopping for bullpen help in free agency

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees are among the teams most aggressively shopping for bullpen help at the Winter Meetings. This doesn’t come as a surprise given the bullpen could lose up to three very important relievers in Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, and Tim Hill. This free agent class is full of excellent relievers and some reclamation projects, and the Yankees could be one of the first teams to make a move in the winter. One of the massive complications financially would have to be their pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who they hope to retain.

With Luke Weaver’s club option being picked up, the Yankees have their closer, but they will need to build the bridge to the ninth inning.

Yankees Expected To Be Aggressive On the Reliever Market

Last winter the Yankees aggressively shopped for bullpen help as well, importing Luke Weaver, Caleb Ferguson, and Victor Gonzalez to try and supplement the roster. One of the biggest issues they had in the bullpen all season came with their lack of swing-and-miss, which they were able to adjust towards the end of the season. Weaver was moved into the closer role and improved his strikeout rates as a result of an uptick in stuff, which seemed to be based on adrenaline spikes from constantly entering into high-leverage situations.

Clay Holmes improved his swing and miss down the stretch in his demoted role, and became a huge piece to the team’s run in the postseason. While Tim Hill didn’t improve the team’s swing-and-miss, the left-hander was their best weapon against lefties all year with his weird release point and excellent sinker. After being scooped up by the Yankees mid-season, he posted a 2.05 ERA in big spots.

Another veteran who became massive for them down the stretch was Tommy Kahnle, he posted a 2.11 ERA with the team and had some huge outings including a save in Game 4 of the ALCS.

The Yankees could target various top closers including Tanner Scott or Carlos Estevez, but the organization has thrived when it comes to maximizing reliever value. Luke Weaver was an incredible signing who returned a ton of value for them in 2024 and will be their closer while making $2.5 million in 2025. Clay Holmes was acquired on the trade market and became an excellent arm out of the bullpen for them as well.

Jonathan Loaisiga is a free agent and could be ready for Opening Day in 2025, and the Yankees could have a reunion with someone who has been a high-leverage weapon for them in the past. If they wanted to attack the set-up man market, perhaps someone like Jeff Hoffman who dominated with the Phillies to the tune of a 2.17 ERA and 33.6% strikeout rate this season.

Brian Cashman will have some pivotal decisions to make in the coming weeks as the Yankees look to secure Juan Soto or quickly pivot elsewhere, and there are plenty of position groups to try and fill out before Spring Training.