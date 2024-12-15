Yankees and Cubs still apart on money in trade talks for versatile lefty

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have shown tons of interest in Cody Bellinger this winter, whom the Cubs have been eager to trade in order to clear some payroll. After trading for Kyle Tucker, Chicago is seemingly in a position to deal away Bellinger, and while the Yankees are the main suitor for his services, they’re still not budging on the money being exchanged according to Jon Heyman. The long-time insider reported earlier in the week that the two sides were apart by roughly $10 million, and while it’s unclear if that gap has closed, the two sides are engaged in a potential deal.

Bellinger posted a 109 wRC+ and 2.2 WAR with the Cubs last season, playing all three outfield spots and first base while hitting 18 home runs.

Yankees and Cubs In a Stalemate Over Money in Cody Bellinger Talks

The Yankees aren’t necessarily strapped for cash, but they certainly don’t want to pay $26.7 million for Cody Bellinger this upcoming season. Neither do the Cubs, who are actively working to trade him and hope that New York will foot a large sum of the money he’s owed in 2025. After the departure of Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker going to Chicago in a trade, left field is a need for the Yankees, who would love to import Bellinger and add him to their outfield.

Last season he had a solid but not great season, but the bat would perhaps play better at Yankee Stadium instead of Wrigley Field, where he struggled to generate much offense. At home, Cody Bellinger posted a 99 wRC+, and according to Baseball Savant he would have hit 24 home runs instead of 18 had he played all of his games at Yankee Stadium. Perhaps a better home ballpark for a hitter who pulls a lot of flyballs is a perfect fit, one that could boost his SLG% and wRC+ numbers.

Jon Heyman did add that the Yankees remain engaged on various options in the first base market, as they continue to monitor potential avenues to upgrade the roster.

Among names mentioned include top free agents Christian Walker and Pete Alonso, who would fill the power need in the lineup, but are demanding far more than the Yankees are currently willing to offer. Furthermore, the Yankees are interested in various trade targets such as Josh Naylor and Nathaniel Lowe, who would provide them with left-handed bats in the middle of their offense.

They could also go with a short-term low-cost veteran like Carlos Santana, who posted a 114 wRC+ last season and has a swing that’s built for Yankee Stadium. It’s unclear how the Yankees will go about addressing first base or the outfield, but if they were to acquire Cody Bellinger, their next step would depend on what the market gives them. They could get a first baseman and play the 2019 NL MVP in left field or acquire a left fielder and play Bellinger at first base.

Following the additions of Max Fried, Devin Williams, and Jonathan Loaisiga over the last week, the Yankees are in dire need of offense and seem motivated to address them with attractive external options.