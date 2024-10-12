Yankees’ AL East rival preparing ‘astronomical offer’ for Juan Soto

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that a massive bidding war is on the horizon for Yankees superstar Juan Soto when the 2024 season comes to an end. As the Yankees prepare to face either the Cleveland Guardians or Detroit Tigers in the ALCS, Soto has already made a strong impact in the postseason, setting the stage for what will likely be a historic contract negotiation.

Soto’s Playoff Performance

In the first four playoff games, Soto had 18 plate appearances, hitting .286/.389/.357. While he didn’t rack up many extra-base hits, he did reach base multiple times, drawing walks and collecting singles to help put the Yankees in prime scoring positions. Soto’s ability to deliver in clutch moments was on full display in Game 4 against Kansas City when he drove in an early RBI single, giving the Yankees an initial lead that set the tone for the game.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This kind of timely hitting is exactly what makes Soto such a valuable asset and why he’s expected to become one of the highest-paid players in baseball by the time the offseason rolls around.

A Potential Bidding War for Soto’s Services

According to NJ.com, the Yankees may have to fend off serious competition from their AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, who are expected to make a significant offer for Soto’s services. Toronto currently holds the ninth-highest total payroll in MLB at $234.5 million. With a few key contracts coming off the books, they have the financial flexibility to make a bid for Soto.

The Yankees, on the other hand, have a payroll north of $300 million, and Soto is already making $31 million per season. If the Yankees were to decline Anthony Rizzo’s club option for 2025, they would free up some additional cap space to put toward Soto’s next contract.

The Potential Price Tag for Soto

Experts suggest that Soto could command a contract in the range of 15 years and $600 million. Such a deal would likely keep him under contract until age 40, a bold but realistic projection for a player of his caliber. While his production may decline over the final years of that contract, the Yankees are looking at the immediate benefits of having one of baseball’s best hitters under contract for the prime of his career.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Soto, who is just 25 years old, is coming off one of the best regular seasons of his career. He played in 157 games, hitting .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. Despite battling through some minor injuries, Soto’s durability was impressive, as he played nearly every game, showing his commitment to staying on the field even when dealing with discomfort.

Yankees Face Competition for Soto’s Future

While the Yankees seem determined to keep Soto, they won’t be the only team vying for his services. Beyond the Blue Jays, the New York Mets and their billionaire owner Steve Cohen could also enter the mix, given their financial resources. Cohen has already shown a willingness to spend lavishly to build a competitive team, and acquiring a player like Soto would make an immediate impact.

Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner is expected to take an aggressive approach in retaining Soto, understanding how vital he is to the Yankees’ future success. Pairing Soto with Aaron Judge creates a dynamic offensive duo that has the potential to win multiple championships in the coming years.

The Path Forward for Soto and the Yankees

While Soto has expressed his enjoyment of being a Yankee, the upcoming offseason will be about more than just preference—it’s a matter of securing generational wealth. Given that his next contract could easily surpass $500 million, Soto will need to weigh his options carefully.

For now, his focus remains on helping the Yankees chase a World Series title, but his postseason performance is only adding to his value. With the ALCS looming and Soto continuing to provide crucial contributions, the Yankees have much to gain—both in the short term and as they look to the future—by keeping their superstar slugger in pinstripes.