Yankees aim to sign and develop ‘one of the game’s greatest pitchers’—but luck will play a big role

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees already boast one of the league’s most formidable starting rotations after locking down Max Fried on a $218 million deal this off-season. They’ve prioritized upgrading their pitching staff and recently traded Nestor Cortes, along with prospect Caleb Durbin, to acquire elite closer Devin Williams. By leveraging their controllable arms to reinforce multiple areas of the roster, the Yankees have shown they’re not afraid to make bold moves.

While there were initial rumors linking Luis Gil to a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker, local reports quickly shut down that narrative—likely to protect Gil’s confidence heading into the new season.

The Yankees are, however, still aiming high and putting their best effort into acquiring Japanese international pitcher Roki Sasaki, who was recently posted for MLB teams to pursue.

Brian Cashman is already on the prowl, understanding that Sasaki’s “intent is to be one of the game’s greatest pitchers on the planet, and we certainly would love to participate in allowing that to happen.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roki Sasaki’s Untapped Potential

At 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds, Sasaki has the build and athleticism of a frontline starter. Though he’s battled some injuries in the past, scouts believe his prime is still ahead of him.

“He’s as good as advertised,” one international scouting director said via MLB.com. “He has an ideal projectable, lean, and athletic frame. He has excellent arm action and delivery, with three plus power pitches with control over command. He has No. 1 upside.”

The 23-year-old dazzled in the JPPL this past season, tossing 111 innings with a 2.35 ERA. He racked up 129 strikeouts and surrendered only two home runs all year, a testament to his ability to keep hitters off balance. Sasaki’s electric stuff—especially his elite velocity—has earned him comparisons to Noah Syndergaard in his prime.

Power and Precision on the Mound

Sasaki’s fastball is his signature weapon, averaging 98.8 mph with natural arm-side run, making it incredibly deceptive for hitters. While his velocity dipped to 96.8 mph this past season, it may have been a strategic adjustment to preserve his health and longevity. Small tweaks to his mechanics could explain the slight decline, but even at reduced speed, Sasaki’s fastball remains elite.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

His splitter, however, is his true out-pitch and one that will undoubtedly translate well to MLB competition. Scouts consider it one of the best secondary pitches in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to his blistering fastball. Despite minor velocity adjustments across the board, Sasaki’s ability to dominate lineups hasn’t wavered.

The Yankees’ Developmental Edge

If the Yankees land Sasaki, their renowned pitching development system would immediately get to work refining his skills. They have a proven track record of enhancing pitch shape and mechanics, which could take Sasaki’s already elite repertoire to another level. With health being the only question mark, the Yankees would focus on keeping him on the mound consistently, where his No. 1 starter potential can fully materialize.

A Tight Race for Sasaki’s Signature

Despite the Yankees’ interest, the competition for Sasaki is fierce, with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres currently viewed as frontrunners. Both franchises have successfully integrated international talent in recent years, making them attractive destinations for Sasaki.

The Yankees, though, bring a unique allure as baseball’s most storied franchise. A team steeped in tradition and a winning culture might still appeal to Sasaki, especially if they highlight their recent investments in pitching excellence. While the odds may not favor the Yankees at the moment, their pursuit of Sasaki shows a clear commitment to strengthening their rotation for years to come.