The New York Yankees‘ offseason strategy has been defined by silence and small-scale maneuvers, a stark contrast to the rest of the American League East, which seems intent on reinforcing their rosters for a dogfight in 2026.

While fans anxiously await a marquee splash, General Manager Brian Cashman has kept his focus on the margins, adding another layer of depth on Sunday by signing journeyman infielder Zack Short. This move follows a winter of modest activity that includes a one-year, $2.5 million extension for Amed Rosario, a one-year, $2.0 million reunion with Paul Blackburn, and Trent Grisham accepting the $22 million qualifying offer.

Short fits the profile of the low-risk insurance policies Cashman has prioritized this winter. The 30-year-old utility man has bounced around the league since beginning his career with the Detroit Tigers, including a dizzying 2024 campaign where he spent time with the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves. He spent the 2025 season with the Houston Astros, where he appeared in 22 games and posted an 89 wRC+ over 56 plate appearances, chipping in two home runs and seven RBIs.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Classic “Rainy Day” Stash

Defensively, Short brings versatility to the organization, capable of manning every infield position aside from first base. However, looking at the Yankees’ current depth chart, it is clear that Short is not being brought in to compete for a starting job or even a primary bench role.

With Oswaldo Cabrera, Jose Caballero, and the recently re-signed Rosario already under contract, the Yankees have a glut of utility options who offer similar skill sets with arguably higher upside.

Instead, this signing is about insulating the roster against the inevitable attrition of a 162-game season. Short serves as experienced reinforcements stashed in Triple-A, a “break glass in case of emergency” option for a rainy day. While adding competent depth is a necessary part of roster construction, the signing does little to quell the anxiety of a fanbase wondering when the front office will address the team’s more pressing, high-end needs.

For now, the Yankees seem content to stockpile utility men while the heavy lifting of the offseason remains undone.