Yankees activate new reliever ahead of home series against Blue Jays

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees announced today that Enyel De Los Santos was activated for tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will wear number 62, and the right-hander was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a deal that came in the final minutes of the trade deadline. A hard-throwing right-hander, the Yankees are hoping to unlock more in his profile as he’s struggled to the tune of a 4.46 ERA. His excellent strikeout rate (28.2%) represents some upside but it also comes with a sky-high 2.45 HR/9 rate.

Following a dramatic three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees are tied for first place with the Baltimore Orioles, and hope they can ride this five-game win streak into August.

Enyel De Los Santos Activated Ahead of the Yankees’ Homestand

Chadd Cady-USA TODAY Sports

A key cog in the Cleveland Guardians’ stacked bullpen from 2022-2023, Enyel De Los Santos had a 3.18 ERA and 123 strikeouts across 119 innings. The San Diego Padres acquired him for Scott Barlow, a deal that AJ Preller certainly regrets given how well Barlow has pitched for the first-place Guardians. With the Los Angeles Dodgers slumping, they’ve opened the door for San Diego to enter the NL West race again, and in their wave of additions headlined by Tanner Scott, Enyel De Los Santos was a roster casualty.

His performance on the season simply wasn’t going to keep him on San Diego’s roster, but with the Yankees desperately needing arms right now, they’ll take the flyer on the 28-year-old. The Yankees traded Brandon Lockridge for him, an outfielder in Triple-A who has an 80-grade speed tool but hasn’t put together overwhelmingly impressive numbers with the bat in his time with the organization. De Los Santos was the final trade made by the Yankees before the deadline concluded, and his addition could be one that pays huge dividends.

The Yankees have a strong track record with improving relievers, and in three straight deadlines, they’ve acquired a reliever with a middling ERA who they immediately turned around.

READ MORE: The Yankees are getting unexpected production from interesting bullpen arm

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Joely Rodriguez had a 5.93 ERA with the Texas Rangers before being acquired by the Yankees alongside Joey Gallo in 2021, posting a 2.84 ERA down the stretch as one of their best lefties. Everyone remembers how they acquired Clay Holmes for nothing and converted him into one of the best relievers in the American League that deadline as well. Lou Trivino had a hideous 6.47 ERA before posting a 1.66 ERA down the stretch in the failed Frankie Montas trade, and in 2023 Keynan Middleton had a 3.96 ERA before joining the Yankees and taking off with a 1.88 ERA.

Matt Blake and Sam Briend have seen multiple arms come out of nowhere to provide value, with Michael Tonkin, Tim Hill, Luke Weaver, and Jake Cousins combining for a 2.77 ERA across 139.2 innings. The Yankees could work their magic again with Enyel De Los Santos, but his home run problems are a real concern that aren’t easy to remedy. The Yankees will have to figure out if it’s stuff, sequencing, command, or a mix of all three with about two months to go until the season ends.

Luckily they have arms like Ian Hamilton on the way back, who could take Enyel De Los Santos’ spot if he doesn’t turn it around. The upside is very real, and it’ll be up to the pitcher and organization to find a way to re-capture the magic he had last season with Cleveland.