Yankees acquire super utilityman Jon Berti to bolster their infield

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are a team that was desperately in need of infield talent, and Jon Berti will be that roster supplement as they are acquiring him from the Miami Marlins. A speedy player who can play all over the diamond, he has excellent plate discipline and contact skills with a feel for the strike zone, and he could greatly boost an infield in desperate need of help. Last season he posted a .344 OBP with a 103 wRC+ across 133 games, and his bat should fit well at Yankee Stadium given his ability to hit the ball the other way. He will hit free agency after the 2025 season, and John Cruz was the player traded in the deal.

Craig Mish was first on the report of the trade, and the Yankees have now found their reserve infielder who can hold the fort down at third base as they prepare for Opening Day tomorrow.

Jon Berti Traded to the Yankees, Third Base Position Greatly Improves

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What the Yankees are getting in Jon Berti is perfect for their roster, as he’s a speedy infielder with a competent bat that ranked in the 95th Percentile in Sprint Speed. Last season was his best at the plate, with a 103 wRC+ over a full season, and he’s roughly a league-average hitter. His xwOBACON (.370) was right around the league average while having a low Chase Rate (25.8%) and a measly 18.2% strikeout rate, the lowest mark of his MLB career. Last season he took a step back as a baserunner, but the speed tools and overall baserunning aggression are wonderful.

He is a strong defender at third base, recording +5 DRS and +2 OAA across 271 innings there, and over the past two seasons, he has +6 DRS and +5 OAA in just over 500 innings at the position. The Yankees desperately needed help at third base, and Jon Berti is a high-OBP option who can give them insurance with DJ LeMahieu opening the year on the IL. How severe his injury is remains to be seen, but this should hold the fort down for them in the meantime.

Baseball Savant loves his profile for Yankee Stadium, as they believe he would have hit four more home runs over the last two seasons in the Bronx, which isn’t bad considering his highest career HR total was set this past season (7).

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a real chance that Jon Berti could be an everyday starter on the Yankees because of his versatility, and they are getting a player who greatly helps their woes. He adds contact, speed, and defensive value, all things that the Yankees have sorely needed on their roster. What the Yankees might also get in Berti is someone who can lead off on occasion, as the low chase rates make him a patient hitter. There are plenty of groundballs in his profile, but Berti is a fast runner who can beat those out, so it’s just a matter of remaining consistent at the plate.

It’s also being reported that the Rays are involved in this deal, and since this article was published, Ben Rortvedt was sent to them to complete the deal.