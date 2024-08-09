Yankees acquire speedy outfielder from Blue Jays in minor trade

August 9, 2024
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Cam Eden of the Toronto Blue Jays in return for some cash considerations as announced by the team earlier today. A 26-year-old outfielder with excellent speed but a poor bat, he should come in and provide their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton with some much-needed outfield depth. There isn’t much contact or power to speak of here, but perhaps the Yankees see something we don’t in the blazing-fast outfielder on the offensive side of the ball.

A right-handed hitter and thrower, Eden made his Major League debut last season, recording his first hit and run with Toronto.

Cam Eden Acquired By Yankees From Blue Jays

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

While he only posted an 81 wRC+ in Triple-A last season, Cam Eden swiped 53 bases in just 131 games, getting caught just four times in the process. Eden is a speedy outfielder who can create havoc on the basepaths and play all three outfield positions, but unfortunately, there isn’t much of a bat to speak of here.

The contact tool is below-average, striking out over 27% of the time this season, and there’s not much power to speak of either. This season, Eden has regressed even more at the plate, posting a 62 wRC+ with a .299 OBP in the run-heavy International League.

His 26 steals in 33 attempts are also a step back from last season, and this seems more like a depth move than anything with serious Major League impact.

Outfielders like Brandon Lockridge were dealt at the deadline and Everson Pereira will miss the rest of the season with a UCL injury, so getting depth at the position for the AAA team makes sense.

MLB: New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
Sep 17, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Everson Pereira (80) reacts on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With some experience in the infield, he could be a gadget player who the Yankees try to get around the baseball diamond, but the lack of any offensive success in the upper Minors isn’t very encouraging.

There’s always a need for speed however, especially in an organization like the Yankees where they have a lot of slower players at the Major League level.

Mentioned in this article:

More about: