Yankees acquire Rockies bullpen arm they believe can break out

The New York Yankees are leaving no stone unturned as they reshape their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline.

After landing All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, general manager Brian Cashman doubled down by acquiring right-hander Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies.

According to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand, Colorado received second base prospect Roc Riggio and 26-year-old lefty Ben Shields in the trade.

Riggio is a promising young infielder, while Shields has impressed in Double-A with a 3.42 ERA and solid strikeout numbers this season.

Jake Bird offers hidden upside despite surface-level struggles

Bird’s 4.73 ERA over 53.1 innings may not inspire confidence, but the Yankees see untapped potential in his profile.

The 29-year-old has struck out a career-high 10.46 batters per nine innings while posting a 48% ground ball rate this year.

He’s also stranded 69.3% of baserunners, showing flashes of effectiveness despite pitching his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Underlying metrics paint a brighter picture: Bird ranks in the 77th percentile in average exit velocity and 71st in whiff rate.

He also lands in the 77th percentile for strikeout rate, suggesting his swing-and-miss stuff could thrive in the Bronx.

A deep arsenal and the Matt Blake effect

Bird leans on a diverse arsenal that includes a sweeper, sinker, and curveball—each with above-average movement and deception.

The Yankees have developed a reputation for unlocking relievers’ best versions under pitching coach Matt Blake’s guidance.

Given Bird’s raw tools and analytical profile, New York likely views him as a high-leverage project with immediate bullpen utility.

His strikeout ability, paired with a knack for generating weak contact, gives the Yankees a moldable arm with significant upside.

A calculated gamble for October

The Yankees are betting that a change of scenery and refined pitch usage could transform Bird into a playoff weapon.

Adding him alongside Bednar gives the bullpen a much-needed jolt as New York pushes for stability in late-inning situations.

While ERA tells one story, the underlying stats suggest Bird’s ceiling is far higher than his raw numbers indicate.

If he settles in, the Yankees could have unearthed another hidden gem—a move reminiscent of past deadline bullpen turnarounds.

With Bird under team control until 2029, the deal also doubles as a long-term investment in the team’s relief core.

For now, the Yankees hope their aggressive approach pays off, turning a shaky bullpen into a postseason-ready weapon.