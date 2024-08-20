Yankees’ Aaron Judge Catches Heat From Little League Manager: ‘How about turning around or wave’

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Yankees blowing a 3–2 lead to the Detroit Tigers in the Little League Classic this past Sunday, the players got a great opportunity to connect with the youngsters who are preparing to be the next generation of baseball players.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge: The Center of Attention

As many would imagine, Aaron Judge was the talk of the town, given his massive frame and Cooperstown capabilities. Despite his efforts to reach as many kids and speak to as many young players as possible, it didn’t stop South Shore Little League manager Bob Laterza from calling out Judge for allegedly snubbing his team, according to Silive.com.

“How about turning around or waving to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza remarked. “They are the ones who pay your salary.”

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Incident: A Missed Connection

Judge was reportedly only 10–20 feet away from the kids, who were eagerly calling his name, but that’s not an unusual experience for the superstar slugger. Judge plays at Yankee Stadium, where both kids and adults alike are always vying for his attention.

Despite the fact that several players and manager Aaron Boone later went out to meet the team, Judge was absent, and the Little League manager had plenty to say about it.

“They were disappointed,” Laterza added. “Maybe he’ll want to make up for it and come and see them.”

A Missed Opportunity Amid an Otherwise Positive Event

What was supposed to be an exciting event that gave back to the baseball community ended up on a sour note for the Yankees, with a sharp critique directed at Aaron Judge from a Little League manager. While everything else seemed to go well, nothing is ever perfect when the spotlight is being shared. To be honest, the theatrics of it all are entertaining, and a Little League manager going all Bad News Bears on us is somewhat hilarious.