We have spent the entire winter wringing our hands over the health of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, but on Sunday, Yankees‘ Manager Aaron Boone finally ripped the band-aid off. Speaking on MLB Network Radio, Boone confirmed what many of us down here in Tampa have suspected for weeks: the New York Yankees are entering 2026 with a rotation built on elite potential and terrifying volatility. The “next man up” philosophy isn’t just a catchy slogan anymore; it is the entire game plan for April and May.

“We’re talking about probably [Max] Fried, [Cam] Schlittler, [Will] Warren, [Ryan] Weathers and [Luis] Gil to start the season in the rotation,” Boone said. “And you always have [Ryan] Yarbrough and [Paul] Blackburn there that can fill that role very capably.”

This is a rotation that can either win you the division by June or bury you in the bullpen by the third inning. Without the reigning Cy Young winner and their $162 million lefty, the Yankees are handing the keys to a group that has “stuff” for days but lacks the track record to make you sleep easy at night.

Max Fried Is the Only Sure Thing

Thank the baseball gods for Max Fried. Without him, this rotation looks like a Triple-A all-star team. The 32-year-old lefty was nothing short of spectacular in 2025, posting a 19-5 record with a 2.86 ERA over nearly 200 innings.

He is the anchor, ranking in the 94th percentile for Pitching Run Value and minimizing hard contact with an 89th percentile Ground Ball Rate. When he takes the mound, the Yankees win. The problem is what happens the other four days.

The “Stuff” Guys: High Ceiling, Low Floor

The most fascinating arm in this group is Cam Schlittler. The 25-year-old was thrust into the fire last season and responded with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts. His fastball is electric, sitting in the 95th percentile for Velocity and averaging 98 mph. If he can harness that heat for 150 innings, he isn’t just a fill-in; he’s a frontline starter.

Then there is Luis Gil, who remains the ultimate enigma. His “stuff” is undeniable, but his command is borderline unwatchable at times. Gil walked 13.5% of the batters he faced in 2025, landing him in the 2nd percentile for Walk Rate. He has to stop nibbling and trust his 95.3 mph fastball, or the bullpen is going to be gassed by the third week of the season.

The Grinders: Warren and Weathers

Will Warren might not be sexy, but he is necessary. He ate 162.1 innings last year, and while his 4.44 ERA won’t win awards, his ability to take the ball every fifth day is critical. However, he gets hit hard, ranking in the 14th percentile for Hard-Hit Rate.

Ryan Weathers rounds out the group as the wild card. We know the arm is live—86th percentile Fastball Velocity—but the results haven’t matched the raw tools yet. If Matt Blake can fix his mechanics, he provides a massive upgrade over the depth options like Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn.

If Schlittler and Gil can throw strikes, this rotation is actually better than people think. The sheer velocity and movement profile of this group is elite. But if Gil walks the yard and Weathers gets shelled early, we are going to be counting the days until Cole returns. I’m betting on the “stuff” playing up, but buckle up—it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

