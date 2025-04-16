Yankees’ Aaron Boone did a ‘disservice’ to Gold Glove outfielder

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Trent Grisham wasn’t exactly a household name in the Bronx last season. In 2024, the Yankees used him sparingly — just 76 games — and the results were modest at best. He slashed .190/.290/.385 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs, mainly serving as a defensive replacement or fill-in when the regulars needed rest.

But things are different this time around. Very different.

Boone Admits Misstep, Course-Corrects in 2025

After Tuesday night’s win over the Royals, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that he may have shortchanged Grisham last year by not giving him enough opportunities.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Boone said he did Grisham “a disservice” not using him more last year.

Now in a contract year, Grisham is making those chances count — and then some. The Yankees brought him back on a one-year, $5 million deal for 2025, and the early returns have been eye-opening. Over his first 14 games, Grisham is slashing .343/.410/.714 with four homers and 10 RBIs. That’s not just good — that’s production worthy of a starting spot.

Power, Patience, and Defensive Prowess

What’s been most striking is Grisham’s blend of power and patience. His four home runs already put him nearly halfway to last season’s total, and he’s been selective at the plate, waiting for his pitch and doing damage when it comes.

But it’s not just the bat that’s made an impact. On Tuesday night, Grisham was called upon mid-game and immediately delivered with a highlight-reel catch in centerfield. Coming off the bench cold, he tracked a ball into the gap that could’ve flipped momentum in Kansas City’s favor — a reminder of just how valuable elite defense can be in tight games.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Legitimate Everyday Option for the Yankees

For Boone, the decision is getting easier by the day. Grisham isn’t just a fourth outfielder anymore — he’s played his way into a bigger role. Whether it’s spelling Aaron Judge or Jasson Dominguez, or starting outright against tough righties, Grisham’s hot bat and steady glove are making him a fixture.

He’s gone from overlooked to overachieving, and in a contract year, he’s making the kind of statement that front offices — and fan bases — remember.