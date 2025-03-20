Yankees 9, Orioles 7: Good news and bad news from the Chisholm rhythm

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees showcased plenty of fireworks Thursday night, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 9–7 in a lively back-and-forth spring training contest. With Opening Day rapidly approaching, these performances hold a little extra meaning for players trying to build momentum heading into the season.

Jazz Chisholm Hits All the Right Notes

Jazz Chisholm provided the rhythm the Yankees lineup desperately needed, breaking out of a sluggish spring with a performance that made fans remember why the team acquired him in the first place. Chisholm blasted a homer and drove in five runs on two hits, doing the heavy lifting offensively and giving Aaron Judge, who scored twice, the run support he deserved.

Chisholm had spent most of spring training stuck in neutral, struggling to find a consistent stroke. But his bat finally woke up, and when Jazz gets into a groove, good things usually follow for New York. This kind of outing can be exactly what a player needs to shake off the rust and head into the regular season on the right foot.

Anthony Volpe Joins the Party

Anthony Volpe also found his swing, hammering a home run of his own and collecting two hits overall. The Yankees’ young infielder has been quietly working his way through a slow spring training, hitting just .200/.250/.400 so far. However, Thursday’s solid showing might be just what the doctor ordered.

Volpe has a reputation as someone who tends to rise to the occasion when the spotlight is brightest. Perhaps this performance is a sign that he’s gearing up for another leap forward, just when the Yankees need him most.

Growing Pains for Will Warren

On the pitching side, it wasn’t exactly the picture-perfect evening Yankees fans had grown accustomed to seeing from prospect Will Warren this spring. The young righty, who had been nearly untouchable over the past few weeks, finally showed some cracks in his armor, surrendering four earned runs and seven hits—including two home runs—over 3.2 innings.

It was a reality check for Warren, but it’s also a reminder that growth isn’t always linear. He’s shown plenty of promise, and despite this bumpy outing, the Yankees remain optimistic he’ll continue to be a valuable piece of their rotation.

A Night for the Offense

Overall, it was the Yankees’ bats that carried the evening. The lineup produced 13 hits, with contributions spread throughout the roster, despite striking out 10 times.

With injuries piling up, the Yankees will need consistent offense from veterans and youngsters alike. Performances like the ones Jazz and Volpe provided Thursday might just be a preview of things to come as the regular season approaches.