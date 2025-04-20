Yankees 8, Rays 10: Good news ans bad news from Devin’s demise

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees had everything going their way on Saturday afternoon—until they didn’t. A game that should’ve been a comfortable win turned into a gut-wrenching loss, as the Bombers coughed up a 99.4% win expectancy entering the ninth inning, falling 10–8 to the Tampa Bay Rays in extras.

It was a meltdown that started with an unraveling and ended with a walk-off. And unfortunately, it all unraveled in the hands of their star closer.

A Dominant Start Turns into a Disaster

Offensively, the Yankees were firing on all cylinders. They racked up 10 hits, seven walks, and drove in eight runs while striking out 12 times. By the fourth inning, they were cruising with a 6–1 lead and all signs pointed to a breezy finish.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carlos Carrasco got the start and began the game looking sharp, but things fell apart quickly. He ended up giving up four earned runs on six hits over four innings, continuing a season of inconsistency. Still, the Yankees handed over a two-run lead and a four-run lead to the bullpen, and for a while, it held.

But then came the ninth.

Devin Williams, who was brought in to be the shutdown closer the Yankees lacked in 2024, saw his ERA balloon to 9.00 after allowing four runs in a disastrous final frame. Tampa came roaring back, taking full advantage of Williams’ lack of command and finding holes in the outfield.

And just like that, what felt like a sure win slipped away.

Extra Inning Collapse

After being stunned in the ninth, the Yankees’ bats went cold in the 10th. Yodenrys Gómez took the ball in the bottom half, hoping to extend the game, but Jonathan Aranda had other plans—launching a two-run walk-off home run that sealed a comeback victory for Tampa Bay. The Rays were all but dead in the water, but the Yankees left the door open and got burned.

Judge Still Believes in His Closer

Despite the blown save, Aaron Judge wasn’t pointing fingers. In fact, he doubled down on his faith in Williams after the loss.

“We went out and got him for a reason. He’s the best closer in the game,” Judge said. “We’ve got a long season. This guy is going to save a lot of ballgames for us and help us out. I’m not worried at all. He knows what he needs to do. He’ll go out there and figure it out.”

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Offensive Standouts and a Scare

Judge himself was one of the few bright spots, picking up three hits and three RBIs in another MVP-caliber showing. Trent Grisham added two hits, including a home run, and continues to make a case for more regular playing time.

Ben Rice also continued his strong start to the season with two more hits, but had to leave early after taking a pitch to the elbow. Fortunately, x-rays came back negative and he’s only dealing with some bruising. He might sit out a couple games, but he dodged a major injury.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will try to shake off Saturday’s collapse and salvage a series split on Sunday afternoon. Max Fried, who’s looked every bit like the ace they hoped for, will take the mound against Ryan Pepiot as New York tries to put the pieces back together.