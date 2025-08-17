Yankees 8, Cardinals 4: Bellinger rises to the occasion to seal series sweep

The New York Yankees finally looked like themselves again on Sunday, closing out a sweep with an emphatic late rally.

What began as a back-and-forth contest against the Cardinals ended in dominance, capped by a four-run ninth inning surge. They held on 8-4 for the win.

Warren holds steady before bullpen takes over

Rookie starter Will Warren gave the Yankees just enough, showing poise despite working into constant traffic throughout the afternoon.

He allowed one earned run on six hits across 4.2 innings, battling through jams without letting the game slip away.

While his outing wasn’t spotless, Warren’s ability to minimize damage reflected maturity beyond his limited big-league experience.

That steadiness gave the Yankees a chance, even as Camilo Doval surrendered a game-tying homer in the sixth inning.

From there, Tim Hill and Luke Weaver locked in, combining for 2.2 scoreless innings that stabilized the momentum entirely.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Offense explodes late to seal sweep

The Yankees’ offense took a while to fully ignite, but when it did, it buried St. Louis for good.

In the top of the ninth, Cody Bellinger reached on a fielding error, sparking the sequence that changed everything instantly.

The Yankees capitalized, pushing across four runs in the inning and leaving the Cardinals stunned by the sudden collapse.

That relentless finish was the kind of offensive outburst New York has been searching for throughout the summer grind.

When their bats string together quality at-bats in key spots, the Yankees remind everyone of their postseason-level ceiling.

Rays waiting with divisional implications on the line

The Yankees now head to Tampa Bay for a two-game clash that carries weight well beyond a typical mid-August series.

The Bombers sit just a half-game behind the Red Sox and continue to scrap for ground in the Wild Card race.

Currently holding a 3.5-game cushion over Cleveland for the final playoff spot, the Yanks are desperate to keep momentum.

For New York, maintaining this momentum is crucial, especially with Toronto still ahead and Boston lurking closely behind.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Setting up for a critical stretch ahead

After Tampa Bay, the Yankees will face Boston again in the Bronx, opening a four-game series starting on August 21.

That stretch of divisional matchups could define their standing, with little margin for error in the tightly packed race.

Also Read:Yankees are finally getting valuable production out of third base

Sweeping St. Louis was a necessary confidence boost, but the tests awaiting in the AL East will be unforgiving.

If the Yankees can replicate Sunday’s late-inning intensity, they’ll carry more than just momentum—they’ll carry a message.

That message is simple: New York is heating up, and their fight to control the division is just beginning.