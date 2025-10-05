Yankees 7, Blue Jays 13: Bad news and worse news from a catastrophic collapse

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose in Toronto on Saturday — they were dismantled. For the second straight night to open the ALDS, the Blue Jays left them stunned, crushed, and searching for answers after a 13–7 blowout that felt over before it even began.

By the third inning, the Yankees’ dugout had the look of a team already playing out the string. Max Fried, brought in to stabilize the rotation with postseason experience, had his worst outing in pinstripes.

Over just three innings, he surrendered eight hits and seven earned runs, leaving the mound visibly frustrated. The crowd at Rogers Centre roared with every crack of the bat, sensing that the Yankees were unraveling — and they weren’t wrong.

Fried falters, Warren buries the Yankees deeper

When Fried exited, the hope was that young right-hander Will Warren could stop the bleeding. Instead, he poured gasoline on the fire. Warren inherited a few base runners and immediately walked into disaster, loading the bases before serving up a towering grand slam to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero, who’s been locked in since the postseason began, punctuated the moment with a bat drop that echoed like a statement — the Blue Jays are the aggressors, and the Yankees are reeling. Guerrero finished with four RBIs, continuing his torrid October tear that’s quickly becoming the storyline of the ALDS.

By the time Warren finished his three innings, he had given up six earned runs of his own, and the Yankees were buried under a 13-run avalanche. The bullpen never had a chance to settle, the defense looked deflated, and the offense — once again — was nowhere to be found.

Yesavage steals the show for Toronto

If the Blue Jays’ offense was explosive, rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage was surgical. The 22-year-old dominated one of baseball’s most powerful lineups, striking out 11 Yankees and not allowing a hit through 5.1 innings. He threw just 78 pitches, showing command and poise far beyond his years.

Yesavage’s splitter was the equalizer — a pitch that baffled every New York hitter who saw it. It darted down late, forcing awkward swings and constant frustration. Every time a Yankee thought they had timed him up, the ball simply vanished.

The performance gives Toronto a dangerous weapon moving forward. With his pitch count kept low, Yesavage could be available again later in the series, a luxury that looms large for a Blue Jays team firing on all cylinders.

Bellinger provides the only pulse in another lifeless night

If there was any sliver of hope for the Yankees, it came from Cody Bellinger. The veteran outfielder launched a two-run homer in the sixth inning, snapping the team’s scoreless streak and preventing a shutout. The Yankees tacked on an extra five runs in the 7th innings, but to no avail.

Bronx bound — but facing a mountain to climb

Now, the series shifts back to Yankee Stadium, but New York faces a daunting task: winning three straight against a team that looks unstoppable. Carlos Rodon will take the mound Tuesday against Shane Bieber, arguably the weakest arm in Toronto’s rotation.

It’s a glimmer of hope, but the Yankees’ problems run deeper than just matchups. Their pitching has imploded, their offense has gone cold, and their composure — something they’ve prided themselves on all year — looks shaken.

The Blue Jays are playing like a team with destiny on their side. The Yankees, on the other hand, look like they’re hoping for a miracle. And unless one shows up soon, their October dreams might end before the Bronx even gets loud.