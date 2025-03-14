Yankees 6, Phillies 5: Good news and bad news from walkoff win

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees snuck a late win on Friday night, battling back late to walk it off for a 6–5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. While wins and losses don’t carry much weight in the Grapefruit League, the Bombers saw encouraging performances from several key contributors.

Carrasco Continues to Impress

Carlos Carrasco took the mound and turned in a solid outing, tossing 3.1 innings while allowing just two hits and one earned run. The veteran right-hander struck out six batters, flashing strong command and movement on his pitches. Through multiple spring appearances, he now holds a 2.45 ERA, making a strong case to be a reliable depth arm for the Yankees this season.

Luke Weaver chipped in with 0.2 scoreless innings, but Allan Winans struggled in his three-inning stint. The 29-year-old right-hander surrendered four hits and three earned runs, highlighting some inconsistencies that could hurt his chances of making the roster.

Ben Rice Making His Case

Rising infielder Ben Rice made an impact early, launching a two-run homer in the first inning to drive in Cody Bellinger. Rice has been making consistent hard contact all spring, but some of that hasn’t translated into results due to a bit of bad luck. Regardless, the Yankees are high on his offensive potential, and he remains a strong candidate to make the Opening Day roster.

Where he fits into the lineup remains a question. With Paul Goldschmidt locked in at first base and J.C. Escarra emerging as the frontrunner for the backup catcher role, Rice might get his initial opportunities as a designated hitter, at least until Giancarlo Stanton’s situation becomes clearer.

Escarra’s Power Surge Continues

Speaking of Escarra, the 29-year-old catcher prospect continues to swing a hot bat. He crushed a solo home run in the seventh inning, marking his third long ball of the spring. Now slashing .355/.394/.645, Escarra has positioned himself as a real offensive threat and seems poised to secure the backup catcher job behind Austin Wells.

Rumfield’s Clutch Moment

The Yankees entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 5–3 before first baseman T.J. Rumfield delivered a big swing. The 24-year-old launched a 421-foot blast to center field, driving in Spencer Jones and tying the game. Brendan Jones drove in substitute catcher Jesus Rodriguez on an infield single to win the game with only one out remaining.

The Yankees displayed resilience and a bit of that late-game fight that could carry over into the regular season. With strong performances from young talent and a few veterans, Friday night’s game gave them plenty to feel good about.