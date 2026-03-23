Carlos Lagrange walked out of spring training with the Yankees’ outstanding rookie award, a 0.66 ERA, and a reputation as one of the more electric arms anyone had seen in a Grapefruit League in years. Chicago got to him in 2.2 innings.

The New York Yankees dropped a 15-6 decision in Arizona on Sunday, getting pounded by a Cubs offense that had no interest in being polite about Lagrange’s final spring outing. Nine hits, eight earned runs, two home runs in 2.2 innings, and a boatload of perspective to boot. Spencer Jones hit two home runs out of nowhere to give the day its one genuine bright spot. It was not nearly enough.

Lagrange Gets His First Real Test, and Chicago Passed It

Some context matters here. Lagrange posted a 0.66 ERA in 13.1 spring innings, struck out Aaron Judge at 102.6 mph in live BP, and earned comparisons to Dellin Betances from people who watched him every day. Matt Blake said he was further along than Cam Schlittler at the same stage. All of that is still true.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

What is also true is that a Cubs lineup with Alex Bregman, Michael Conforto, and Nico Hoerner hitting at the top of it is a different assignment than what Lagrange faced in Tampa. Chicago scored seven runs before the third inning was over. Michael Busch homered. Bregman homered. Matt Shaw hit a three-run shot that made it 7-1 and chased Lagrange with no outs in the third.

The stuff was real all spring. The command, flagged by scouts as the one legitimate concern with his delivery, showed up as the issue everyone warned about. The Yankees knew the risk when they made this start happen, and they will live with the result. Lagrange is 22 and was signed out of the Dominican Republic for $10,000. One rough outing does not change what he is. But it was rough.

Jones Gives This City Something to Think About

Spencer Jones had four spring home runs, a 1.345 OPS, and Aaron Judge on record praising his new swing. He also started the year at Triple-A Scranton because the big-league outfield had no room. Today, in limited plate appearances, he reminded everyone why that assignment feels temporary.

Two home runs: a solo shot to right in the seventh at 372 feet and a two-run blast to left in the ninth, that toe-tap loading mechanism producing real bat speed. Three RBI. The Yankees were already down nine when Jones got going, so none of it mattered in the box score. It mattered in every other sense.

The thing about Jones is he hits the ball genuinely hard. The outfield blockade will not stay intact for 162 games. Bellinger was dealing with a back issue in spring. Grisham is not a lock. When that call comes to Scranton, Jones looks ready for it.

What This Loss Is and Isn’t

Shota Imanaga threw five solid innings and held New York to two runs, looking like the starter the Cubs paid for. Chicago hit 18 times off five different New York arms and never really stopped.

The Yankees sit at 18-12 this spring with one more game left. Lagrange’s spring ERA will not be his season ERA, and his ceiling has not changed because one start in April went sideways. What it provides is a data point: the scouts who worried about his delivery and command were not wrong, but he’s taking steps in the right direction,