Yankees 4, Rays 0: Good news and bad news from Max Fried’s masterclass

The Yankees wrapped up their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in dominant fashion on Sunday afternoon, blanking them 4–0 behind a masterclass from their new ace, Max Fried.

While the offense sprinkled in just enough firepower, it was Fried who stole the spotlight, mowing through Tampa’s lineup like a man on a mission.

Fried Lowers the Boom

Fried was surgical on the mound. The lefty allowed just two hits across 7.2 innings, tossing 102 pitches and striking out seven batters. His command was sharp, his curveball was biting, and he kept the Rays off balance all afternoon.

With Sunday’s gem, Fried lowered his ERA to a sparkling 1.42 on the season. He’s quickly establishing himself as the Yankees’ tone-setter every fifth day, the kind of arm that can steady a rotation that’s battled inconsistency.

Fernando Cruz came on in relief and struggled to finish things off, but the Rays couldn’t capitalize. Despite some late-inning traffic, the Yankees held on comfortably.

Early Firepower from Grisham, Bellinger

Offensively, it didn’t take long for the Yankees to break the ice. Trent Grisham wasted no time, launching a leadoff home run to right field in the top of the first to give the Yankees a quick 1–0 lead.

Cody Bellinger, looking to shake off a sluggish start to the season, added a much-needed jolt with a two-run homer that extended the lead and gave Fried some cushion to work with.

Austin Wells added a late insurance run with a solo blast to left field in the ninth inning, padding the Yankees’ lead just enough to keep the pressure off the shaky bullpen.

The Yankees recorded nine hits on the day and drew just one walk, while striking out 10 times.

Judge Robbed by Umpire Misfire

The biggest head-scratcher of the afternoon came in the form of a missed call that cost Aaron Judge a home run.

In the fifth inning, Judge lined a rocket down the left field line that clearly landed inside the foul pole, but the umpire called it foul. Replay showed it was fair, yet the call inexplicably stood. To make matters worse, Judge struck out looking on the next pitch.

It was a moment that sparked plenty of frustration, not only from the Yankees’ dugout but fans and broadcasters alike — Aaron Boone was ejected due to the incident. While the blown call didn’t affect the outcome, it was a glaring example of the league’s persistent issues with review accuracy.

On to Cleveland

The Yankees now head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians. Clarke Schmidt will get the ball Monday night, facing off against Gavin Williams. After securing three wins in four games against a tough division rival, the Yankees will look to ride their momentum into the next series.