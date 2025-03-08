Yankees’ $218 million investment might need to save the day in 2025

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees didn’t expect to find themselves in this position before Opening Day, but with Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury potentially sidelining him for the entire season, their $218 million investment in Max Fried is about to be put to the ultimate test.

When the Yankees signed Fried to an eight-year deal this offseason, they envisioned him as a dominant complement to Cole, giving them one of the best one-two punches in baseball. Now, he may have to be the undisputed ace of the rotation.

Fried’s Proven Track Record

The 31-year-old lefty is no stranger to the pressures of leading a staff. Last season with the Braves, he put together another strong campaign, posting a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings while striking out 8.57 batters per nine. His ability to keep runners from scoring is elite, with a 72.5% left-on-base rate, and his 58.8% ground ball rate makes him one of the most effective run-prevention pitchers in the game.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees knew they were getting a high-caliber starter when they signed Fried, but they were banking on him as a co-ace alongside Cole. Now, he’ll be carrying a heavier load, especially with the rotation already dealing with injuries to Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt.

A Necessary Upgrade Over Rodon

Fried essentially replaces Carlos Rodon as the Yankees’ top lefty, but there’s no denying the stark contrast in their production. Rodon was supposed to be the dominant No. 2 behind Cole when he signed a six-year, $162 million deal in 2023, but his first season in New York was a disaster. He pitched to a 6.85 ERA over just 64.1 innings in his debut campaign and, while he improved to a 3.96 ERA in 2024, he still hasn’t lived up to expectations.

With Cole possibly out, Rodon will have to be more than just a mid-rotation arm, but it’s Fried who will be tasked with anchoring the staff and providing the kind of stability that can keep the Yankees afloat.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Injuries Threaten Yankees’ Championship Aspirations

Losing Cole is a devastating blow, especially after the Yankees spent all winter crafting a roster built to chase another World Series. The lineup is still formidable, and the rotation, even without Cole, is solid on paper with Fried, Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and young arms like Will Warren stepping up. But the injury bug has been relentless early in spring training, forcing the team to adjust before the season even begins.

The Yankees still have enough talent to be competitive, but the pressure will be on Fried to perform like the ace they paid him to be. If he delivers, he could be the stabilizing force that keeps the Yankees’ championship hopes alive.