Yankees’ $162 million lefty bouncing back from injury-riddled season

James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees SP Carlos Rodón was superb once again on Sunday as the Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 7–2 to improve to 33-15 and extend their season-high winning streak to seven games. After giving up two runs in the first inning, Rodón settled in, finishing the afternoon with 6.0 IP, two earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. On the season, Rodón is now 5-2 with a 3.27 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP, solidifying himself as a formidable option in the Yankees rotation.

Carlos Rodón is enjoying bounce back 2024 campaign

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rodón has bounced back in a big way after a disastrous 2023 season. After signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees before the 2023 season, Rodón was expected to lead the top of the Yankees rotation alongside ace Gerrit Cole. What transpired was a nightmare season for the two-time All-Star, pitching to the tune of a 3-8 record with a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts as he battled through an injury-riddled season.

Most notably, Rodón had a tough time transitioning to pitching in the Bronx in 2023, which was visibly on display many times throughout the season. One may remember when he infamously blew a kiss to heckling Yankee fans following a poor performance against the Los Angeles Angels, or when he didn’t record an out in a nightmare first inning against the Kansas City Royals. However, Rodón’s second year in pinstripes has been much more encouraging, looking much like the pitcher who earned a nine-figure contract from the Yankees.

Rodón is rolling of late

Mar 18, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s start marked Rodón’s third consecutive start with at least 6.0 IP and less than three earned runs. After the game, Rodón spoke on what has changed for him this season compared to last.

“I sit down in the dugout now and look around, and I feel pretty comfortable sitting in this stadium,” said Rodón. “This doesn’t feel overwhelming anymore. This feels like home.”

Yankees starters have been automatic during winning streak

Rodón has been an integral part of a Yankees rotation that is amongst one of baseball’s best. New York’s starters have turned it up a notch of late. In their last seven starts, Yankees starters are a perfect 7-0, with a dazzling 0.80 ERA in 45 innings.

The Yankees will look to extend their seven-game winning streak on Monday as they host the Seattle Mariners for the first game of a four-game set.