The Yankees had been trying to see if Carlos Lagrange could turn his ridiculous arm into a second-half bullpen option. Now that plan is on pause.

Lagrange went on the injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a shoulder injury, per source. He has an MRI scheduled to determine what he is dealing with, which is the only sensible next step when a 23-year-old power arm starts having shoulder trouble.

There is no reason to diagnose anything from a distance, and the Yankees will need the imaging before they know the real timeline. Still, the timing stinks. Lagrange was one of the more interesting internal arms in the system because his fastball can reach the 103-mph neighborhood and his move to relief gave the organization a possible late-season shortcut.

Yankees lose a loud arm at a bad time

Carlos Lagrange opened the year as a starter at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and had a 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, and 25 walks across 49 innings before the Yankees shifted him toward the bullpen. That line pretty much explains the whole profile: loud stuff, enough whiffs to dream on, and command that still argues back.

Mar 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was part of the appeal, honestly. The Yankees did not need him to suddenly become a polished starter if the immediate question was whether he could blow hitters away for an inning at a time. A raw 6-foot-7 right-hander with that kind of velocity is exactly the type of arm teams talk themselves into around the deadline.

The MRI decides how much this changes

The shoulder part is what makes this uncomfortable. Elbow injuries are scary enough, but shoulder issues can get vague in a hurry, and pitchers do not usually get placed on the IL for nothing. The Yankees can hope this is minor, but they cannot build a bullpen plan around hope while they wait for the scan.

If the MRI comes back clean, Lagrange can still have time to restart the relief experiment and maybe push his way back into the conversation. If it shows something more serious, the Yankees lose one of their better internal upside plays just as the trade market starts getting expensive.

I would not treat this as a disaster yet. It is too early for that. But it does shrink the margin a bit, and the Yankees may have to be more honest about how much help they really have waiting in Triple-A.