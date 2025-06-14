Yankees 1, Red Sox 2: Good news and bad news from a Crochet whopping

The New York Yankees squared off against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, and the script played out like déjà vu.

For all the firepower in their lineup, the Yankees were once again silenced in a frustrating 2–1 loss that lacked timely hitting.

They’ve now struggled against Boston in multiple matchups, and this one stung with how close things came to turning late.

A vintage pitching duel dominated by Garrett Crochet

It was a throwback kind of game—a duel from the mound—and Garrett Crochet nearly went the distance with sheer dominance.

The Yankees couldn’t figure him out, as the lefty tossed 8.1 innings with seven strikeouts and only one major mistake.

That one mistake came in the ninth, when Aaron Judge unloaded a solo homer to left, finally putting New York on the board.

Up until that blast, the bats were frozen in time, offering little support for what was otherwise a well-pitched game.

Yankees’ top of the order comes up cold

The Yankees’ offense didn’t just cool off—it disappeared when it mattered, especially from the top of the batting order.

Their first four hitters combined for just one hit, a glaring issue in a game decided by inches and moments.

Anthony Volpe did his part with two knocks, but outside of him and Judge, the lineup looked off-balance all night.

It wasn’t just bad luck—it was a complete failure to string anything together against a pitcher who was in total control.

Ryan Yarbrough gives them a fighting chance

Starter Ryan Yarbrough did exactly what the Yankees needed, throwing 4.2 innings of one-run ball before handing it off.

He didn’t have overpowering stuff, but he kept the Red Sox in check and gave his team a shot to claw back.

The bullpen held its own after Yarbrough exited, even as Fernando Cruz flirted with danger by walking two in the ninth.

Tim Hill took over in the 10th, but couldn’t escape trouble with the automatic runner at second eventually coming around.

Yankees aim to bounce back behind Carlos Rodón

Despite the sting of another narrow defeat, the Yankees won’t have much time to dwell with another big matchup looming.

Carlos Rodón is set to take the mound next, and the team hopes to take advantage of Hunter Dobbins’ inexperience.

There’s no shortage of urgency—New York knows these games against Boston carry weight in the standings and in pride.

The loss wasn’t for lack of pitching, but until the offense wakes up, even quality outings like this won’t be enough.

