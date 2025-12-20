The narrative that the Yankees were outbid for Luke Weaver is a convenient fiction, but the truth is far more damning for the reliever now wearing a Mets uniform.

While Weaver secured a two-year, $22 million payday to join Devin Williams in Queens, the Yankees reportedly never made him an offer, signaling a complete collapse in trust between the pitcher and the organization.

According to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, the Yankees were “completely turned off” by Weaver’s persistent pitch-tipping issues and his stubborn refusal to address them until the season was already on the brink.

The frustration inside the building stemmed from Weaver’s inability to accept that his delivery was telegraphing his arsenal to opposing hitters. A scout told Klapisch just how bad it got, noting that the tell was so obvious, “(hitters) were on everything. They knew exactly what was coming.” In a league where information is currency, Weaver was essentially handing out free money to every batter he faced, rendering him useless in the high-leverage spots the Yankees needed him to lock down.

Ignoring Gerrit Cole Is a Career-Limiting Move

What truly sealed Weaver’s fate wasn’t just the flaw itself, but his arrogance in ignoring the warnings from his own teammates. Klapisch reports that “it bothered the Yankees that Weaver failed to grasp the severity of the problem,” noting that he didn’t address it even after “ace Gerrit Cole bluntly told Weaver that tipping is not the kind of flaw that goes away on its own.”

When the reigning Cy Young winner tells you that you are tipping your pitches, you fix it immediately; Weaver, however, chose to ride it out, a decision that ultimately cost him his pinstripes.

By the time Weaver realized the gravity of his mistake, the calendar had already flipped to October, and the damage was done. “Weaver finally got the message in October, but feared the time to make corrections had already passed,” admitting, “It’s pretty late in the adjustment period.” That comment reportedly “irked Yankees officials” who knew that if he had simply listened months earlier, the bullpen wouldn’t have been compromised during the postseason run.

The Bullpen Is Now a Ghost Town

The decision to cut ties leaves the Yankees in a precarious position, as they are now down two key relievers after also losing out on other targets. The front office is currently sitting on a $40 million treasure chest, but it is not enough to simply throw money at the problem if the available arms have major red flags. They have already shown discipline by not making an offer for Michael King because they have other targets on the radar, but discipline doesn’t strike out batters in the ninth inning.

Looking Ahead: Cashman Needs Listeners, Not Just Arms

The Yankees are actively hunting for bullpen reinforcements, but the Weaver saga serves as a reminder that talent means nothing without coachability. Brian Cashman needs to find relievers who can execute when the lights are brightest, not projects who ignore the scouting report until they are cleaning out their lockers. Weaver is the Mets’ problem now; the Yankees need to find a solution.