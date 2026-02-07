The Yankees didn’t wait for the pitchers and catchers to report. They didn’t wait to see if Amed Rosario could learn first base on the fly. Instead, Brian Cashman made the decisive move on Friday, extending Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal that solidifies the most dangerous platoon in baseball. While the idea of saving money and testing internal options was intriguing, you don’t pass up on a guy who hits lefties like it’s batting practice just to save a few bucks.

This signing is a direct admission that the Yankees are done hoping for “good enough” against southpaws. They went out and bought the best weapon on the market for a specific job. Goldschmidt isn’t here to play 150 games; he is here to terrorize left-handed pitching and spell Ben Rice, ensuring the youngster doesn’t get exposed.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Goldy Still Mashes Lefties

If you want to know why this deal happened so quickly, look at the split stats. In 2025, Goldschmidt was a different player depending on who was on the mound. Against righties, he was mortal, slashing just .247/.289/.329 with a pedestrian .618 OPS. But against lefties? He was a monster.

In 168 plate appearances vs. LHP, Goldschmidt slashed a ridiculous .336/.411/.570 with a .981 OPS. He walked almost as much as he struck out (17 walks to 19 strikeouts) and launched 7 home runs in limited action. That is elite production. You simply cannot find that kind of specialized dominance on the scrap heap in March.

The Defensive Reality Check

Let’s be clear about what we are getting. We are not getting a Gold Glover anymore. Goldschmidt’s defensive metrics have fallen off a cliff. He ranked in the 33rd percentile for Fielding Run Value and the 22nd percentile for Range (OAA) last season.

And don’t expect him to score from first on a double. With 20th percentile Sprint Speed, he is strictly station-to-station. But the Yankees didn’t sign him to steal bases or win a Fielding Bible Award. They signed him to stand in the box against Chris Sale and hit doubles into the gap.

The Front Office Prediction

Cashman moved now because the market was heating up. Waiting for Rosario to “prove it” in Spring Training was a gamble the front office wasn’t willing to take with other contenders circling. I expect this to be the final major position player move of the winter. The bench is set, the platoon is locked, and now the focus shifts entirely to bullpen depth. The roster is built to win now.