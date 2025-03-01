WATCH: Yankees’ top shortstop prospect launches 108.4 MPH home run

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

George Lombard Jr. got the start for the Yankees today at third base, and the 19-year-old immediately impressed by launching a missile to left-center field. Traveling 414 feet over the fence at a blistering 108.4 MPH, George Lombafd Jr. tied things up at one apiece at the time, sparking a three-run inning for the Yankees in the third.

The Yankees’ number two prospect on Baseball America, the Yankees are enamored with the teenage shortstop and believe this could be a star down the road. He was taken in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school with the right-handed hitting infielder displaying tons of power and defensive abilities in his first season as a professional.

Yankees no. 2 prospect George Lombard Jr. CRUSHES a HR at 108.4 MPH to tie things up at 1! pic.twitter.com/9wrvrJcdnx — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 1, 2025

George Lombard Jr. Flashes Immense Power in Yankees’ Spring Training Contest

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees have held high hopes for George Lombard Jr. for quite some time, as the Yankees are enamored with what he brings to the table. The slick-fielding shortstop is playing third base today, but Aaron Boone made sure to rave about his defense when asked about Lombard Jr. during the game. Last season he split time between Single-A and High-A, struggling to do much damage at the plate but flashing good swing decisions with strong batted ball quality.

Entering his second full season as a professional, the Yankees believe that George Lombard Jr. can take a huge leap this season and establish himself as one of the best prospects in the game. They’ve been hesitant to even discuss him in trade conversations, as they hold high hopes for what he can become as he continues to mature in the batter’s box. His towering blast soared through the air at an impressive exit velocity of over 108 MPH, and this could be just a glimpse of his immense potential.