WATCH: Yankees belt 4 home runs in the 1st inning

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t waste any time lighting up the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon. In fact, they made history before most fans had settled into their seats.

For the first time in franchise history, the Yankees launched three consecutive home runs in the first inning. Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge each delivered thunderous shots that shook the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Nestor Cortes before the game could even find its rhythm.

GOLDY. GONE.



PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT LEADS OFF THE GAME WITH A SOLO SHOT, HIS FIRST AS A YANKEE.



1-0 #Yankees pic.twitter.com/cYFYbQGnPG — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 29, 2025

BELLI BOMBZ.



CODY BELLINGER ON THE SECOND PITCH OF THE GAME TACKS ON ANOTHER HOME RUN. WOW. HIS FIRST HOMER AS A YANKEE



2-0 #Yankees pic.twitter.com/RIrv3RImtF — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 29, 2025

JUDGE JACK. WHAT IS HAPPENING???



IT'S BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS FOR THE BRONX BOMBERS, THEY ARE PEPPERING NEXTOR CORTES RIGHT NOW.



3-0 #Yankees pic.twitter.com/CJLB5RqyDF — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 29, 2025

WELLS WALLOP.



IT'S THE 4TH SOLO SHOT OF THE INNING AND AUSTIN WELLS HAS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE YEAR.



POWER SURGE.



4-0 #Yankees pic.twitter.com/JyhJkKew7o — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 29, 2025

Boone’s Lineup Shuffle Pays Off

Manager Aaron Boone decided to shake things up ahead of Saturday’s matchup, and the new batting order looked like a masterstroke from the first pitch.

Paul Goldschmidt led off and wasted no time. He jumped on the first offering he saw—a 90 mph fastball—and sent it 413 feet into the Brewers’ bullpen in left-center field. A no-doubt shot to get the Yankees on the board early.

Cody Bellinger followed him and took a similar approach, ambushing a 90 mph heater and launching it to deep right-center. The ball exploded off the bat and disappeared into the stands, making it 2–0 in the blink of an eye.

Then came Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ captain and centerpiece, who took things to another level. Judge turned around an 88 mph cutter and absolutely obliterated it—468 feet to left field. The sound off the bat echoed through the stadium like a gunshot, and just like that, the Yankees had gone back-to-back-to-back.

Austin Wells Adds One More for Good Measure

After Cortes finally recorded a couple of outs, Austin Wells stepped to the plate and decided to join the home run party. The Yankees’ young catcher got a hold of a four-seam fastball and drove it over the fence in left-center for his second homer of the season.

That gave the Yankees a commanding 4–0 lead before the Brewers even got a chance to blink. Cortes, who was traded to Milwaukee in the offseason, looked rattled. The Yankees came out swinging, literally and figuratively, and set the tone with one of the most electric first innings the team has seen in years.

A Statement From the Bronx Bombers

It was the kind of inning that reminded everyone why they’re still called the Bronx Bombers.

The combination of Goldschmidt’s veteran presence, Bellinger’s smooth swing, and Judge’s brute force created a perfect storm at the top of the lineup. Add in a red-hot Austin Wells, and the Yankees sent a message loud and clear: this offense has the juice to overwhelm anyone on any given day.

And on Saturday, it only took one inning to prove it.