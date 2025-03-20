Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a message for the Yankees and it starts at $500 million

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Yankees could soon face an intriguing decision about one of baseball’s most prolific hitters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hits free agency next offseason. The 26-year-old slugger is coming off another remarkable season, reminding the league why he’s considered among baseball’s elite offensive talents.

Last season, Guerrero Jr. was nothing short of spectacular, hitting .323/.396/.544 across 159 games. His power was evident, knocking 30 homers and driving in 103 RBIs. He also displayed impressive plate discipline, striking out just 13.8% of the time and walking at a rate of 10.3%. His 165 wRC+ showcased his elite offensive production, placing him 65% above the average MLB hitter.

Despite some defensive limitations at first base, his offensive skill set more than makes up for any defensive shortfalls. Guerrero’s spring has been equally promising, indicating another big year ahead that could drive his price tag significantly higher.

Vladimir stated recently that he would speak to the Yankees next offseason, all but brushing aside the Toronto Blue Jays.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Guerrero’s Potential Price Tag

The potential market for Guerrero Jr. could fluctuate dramatically based on his 2025 performance. Another dominant campaign could see him approach a record-setting contract around the $700 million range. Even if he were to have a season similar to his 2023 output, Guerrero Jr. would likely command around $500 million, an extraordinary figure itself.

These enormous numbers typically limit the suitors to teams with the deepest pockets. While the Yankees certainly have financial flexibility, they also have in-house talent emerging that could impact their willingness to engage in a bidding war.

Internal Options May Impact Decision

Ben Rice is one of the exciting young hitters in the Yankees’ system. Though Rice might never reach Guerrero Jr.’s lofty offensive heights, he’s already showing signs of becoming a productive major league hitter with defensive versatility. Rice’s promising spring and recent growth could encourage the Yankees to consider investing in other areas instead.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another potential direction could involve chasing an elite talent like Kyle Tucker, another upcoming free agent known for his balanced offensive approach and superior defense. Tucker could provide comparable impact at a possibly lower overall cost, which would fit better with the Yankees’ broader roster-building strategy.

Overcoming Old Rivalries

Interestingly, Guerrero Jr.’s history with the Yankees hasn’t always been smooth. The rivalry has been real, but Guerrero is prepared to put past tensions behind him if a mega-contract is at stake. With free agency approaching, he’s wisely keeping his options open, even if that means entertaining offers from teams he once viewed as rivals.

“If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — are going to have the opportunity to sit down with [me], to talk to me. I’m OK with everything. It’s in the past,” Guerrero Jr. told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees will face a pivotal decision next offseason, balancing internal talent and potential external stars like Guerrero Jr. Whatever path they choose will certainly shape the franchise’s future for years to come.