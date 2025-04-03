Tragic death of former Yankees star Brett Gardner’s son linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

The baseball world continues to mourn with former Yankees star Brett Gardner and his family following the heartbreaking loss of his 14-year-old son, Miller Gardner, while on vacation in Costa Rica. On Wednesday night, new details emerged that offered some clarity into the circumstances, but also deepened the sorrow.

A Devastating Discovery

Authorities in Costa Rica revealed that Miller had high concentrations of carboxyhemoglobin in his system—a substance directly linked to carbon monoxide poisoning. This compound forms when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood, reducing the body’s ability to transport oxygen.

Randall Zúñiga, director of the country’s Judicial Investigation Agency, stated that the levels found in Miller’s body suggested significant exposure to carbon monoxide prior to his death, ESPN reported.

Initially, asphyxiation had been suspected, but further testing ruled that out. The investigation then shifted toward environmental contamination, leading officials to a troubling theory: Miller’s hotel room may have been situated close to a machine room that was unknowingly leaking carbon monoxide.

A Family’s Worst Nightmare

While the full scope of the investigation is still ongoing, the details shared so far are harrowing. What was supposed to be a family getaway quickly turned into a tragedy that no parent should ever have to experience. It’s a cruel twist of fate, the kind of nightmare that leaves even the strongest among us struggling for answers.

Brett Gardner, a beloved Yankee and longtime fan favorite, has always been known for his grit on the field and class off it. In this moment, fans across baseball are reminded that even our heroes carry heavy hearts.

The thoughts of the Yankees organization, the entire baseball community, and those who have followed Gardner’s career are with him and his family as they navigate this unthinkable loss.