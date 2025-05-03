The Yankees took a chance—and now their free agent prayer is rewriting expectations in the Bronx

Every offseason brings decisions that can make or break a team, and the Yankees took one that felt nostalgic.

When they signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal, the move came with tempered expectations.

Goldschmidt was 37, and his bat looked more like a shadow than a weapon late last season in St. Louis.

What they hoped for was a competent veteran who could offer solid defense and timely hits from the middle.

What they’re getting instead is a rebirth—a quietly dominant force who is doing far more than just his job.

It’s as if the Yankees found a dusty sports car in the garage and realized it still hits 100 mph.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heating up behind the captain

After Friday’s 3–0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Goldschmidt had another reminder that his bat still plays.

The veteran launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning and tallied both of the team’s hits on the night.

Those three RBIs represented all of New York’s offense, singlehandedly lifting them to another crucial divisional victory.

Even when asked postgame about hitting behind Aaron Judge, Goldschmidt responded with humility: “Everyone’s overshadowed by what he does.”

Yet, there’s no denying what Goldy is doing himself—he’s hitting .361/.406/.500 with a .906 OPS over the early stretch.

He’s now up to three home runs and is finding more power as the season begins to round into form.

Producing when the lineup needs him most

With Jazz Chisholm sidelined due to injury, the Yankees have leaned on other veterans to bridge the offensive gap.

Goldschmidt has answered that call, becoming one of the more consistent contributors during a stretch of inconsistent health.

The Yankees needed someone to stabilize the lineup during these stretches—and the veteran slugger has delivered with authority.

Offense can be contagious, and Goldschmidt’s calm approach and professional at-bats have become infectious throughout the dugout.

His ability to spray the ball across the field and keep pitchers honest is invaluable in a streaky offense.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Quietly steady defense and leadership

Defensively, he’s not the Gold Glove staple he once was—but he’s still a reliable presence at first base.

Compared to the Yankees’ past several seasons at the position, Goldschmidt has offered a serious upgrade in consistency.

Even his occasional miscues are balanced out by leadership, presence, and the intangible comfort of knowing the glove works.

It’s not always about highlight plays—it’s about playing clean baseball and keeping the infield rhythm intact for younger teammates.

Trending toward All-Star recognition

If Goldschmidt maintains this pace—or even continues hovering around it—he’ll be an All-Star by the time July hits.

With a .906 OPS and clutch performances against key division rivals, his case for a midseason nod is legitimate.

At the plate, he’s making solid contact and staying selective, two trademarks of his prime years in the National League.

Even if the power numbers don’t climb into the 30s, the approach and production alone are All-Star caliber.

The Yankees bet on a veteran with something left in the tank—and so far, he’s giving them more than they hoped.

