The New York Yankees are approaching a crossroads at the shortstop position. While the organization remains publicly committed to Anthony Volpe for the 2026 season, the internal clock is ticking.

The 24-year-old is expected to miss the first few weeks of the upcoming campaign as he recovers from a partially torn labrum in his throwing arm, yet the Yankees are willing to bet on his upside once more. However, with the Yankees looking at their 5 biggest prospect risers of 2025, they know that the long-term solution might not be the man currently atop the depth chart.

Volpe’s 2025 Season Was a Massive Regression

Volpe is entering his fourth year in the majors off the back of an incredibly disappointing 2025 season. Across 153 games, his offensive production cratered to a slash line of .212/.272/.391. While he managed to hit 19 home runs and drive in 72 RBIs, his all-around game took a significant step back. He swiped a career-low 18 bases and struck out at a 25.2% clip, while his walk rate stagnated at just 7.2%.

Advanced metrics painted an even bleaker picture; his 83 wRC+ indicated he was 17% below the league average offensively. Perhaps most concerning was the decline of his glove, previously his saving grace. Volpe logged 1303.2 innings at shortstop but posted just two Defensive Runs Saved and a troubling -7 Outs Above Average, resulting in a -5 Fielding Run Value. His 19 errors were among the highest for any shortstop in baseball, fueling the very real possibility that he isn’t the franchise cornerstone the Yankees hoped for.

George Lombard Jr. Could Be the Future at Shortstop

If Volpe fails to turn it around, the Yankees may pivot to their top infield prospect, George Lombard Jr. The 20-year-old is coming off an encouraging 2025 campaign split between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset.

In 132 games, Lombard hit .235/.367/.381 with nine homers, 49 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases. While he struggled to adapt to the advanced pitching in Double-A, his raw tools are undeniable. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he has the perfect frame to develop significant power as he fills out.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensively, Lombard is already elite. He is extremely smooth in the infield with tremendous instincts, projecting as a Gold Glove-caliber defender from day one. General Manager Brian Cashman acknowledged this duality at the Winter Meetings.

“He’s come a long way,” Cashman said. “He’s exciting. He’s got a lot of talent. The glove’s ahead of the bat. So I guess it’d be a better question to play with at the end of the 2026 season. I’ll have more information to play off of. He could play defense in the big leagues right now, but he’s still developing on the hitting side.”

A Potential Position Battle in 2027

For now, the Yankees have insurance in Jose Caballero, who will likely man shortstop until Volpe returns from injury. Cashman remains diplomatic about the hierarchy, stating, “Do I believe in Anthony Volpe? The answer is yes. Do I believe Caballero has got a lot of talent? The answer is yes. I have no idea where things can go. The game separates it all, the men from the boys, and dictates who should and who shouldn’t be playing over the course of time.”

However, the Yankees cannot leave their roster incomplete this offseason, and they need production from the infield. If Volpe falters again, 2027 could feature a genuine position battle. Alternatively, if Volpe stabilizes, Lombard’s timeline aligns perfectly with the expiration of Ryan McMahon’s contract after the 2027 season, potentially sliding the youngster over to third base (he can platoon for a year while he grows into the role). Either way, the pressure is on Volpe to prove he belongs before the next wave of talent arrives.

