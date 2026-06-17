Spencer Jones did not need a perfect night to make the point.

The Yankees beat the White Sox 12-2 on Tuesday, and there were plenty of loud swings. Ben Rice went deep again. Paul Goldschmidt punished another mistake. Gerrit Cole gave them six strong innings.

Jones still had the moment that felt like it could travel a little further. His second-inning solo homer was his first at Yankee Stadium, his second big-league homer overall, and the kind of swing that makes the outfield conversation feel less temporary.

The Yankees needed this version of Jones

Jones went 1-for-3 with the homer, two walks, and two runs scored. The walks matter almost as much as the power because this is the exact tension with him. Everyone knows the raw thunder is there, but the Yankees need plate discipline and survivable contact if he is going to hold a real role.

Trent Grisham’s hamstring injury has opened the runway. Aaron Judge is out. Giancarlo Stanton is stuck in another calf delay. Jasson Domínguez is back, but the Yankees are still asking a lot of young outfield pieces in a pennant race.

Jones does not have to become a finished hitter overnight. He has to make enough good swing decisions to let the power show up without the strikeouts swallowing the whole profile.

This could change the deadline feel

The Yankees should still look for outfield insurance if Grisham’s absence stretches longer than expected. But Jones making real contact at Yankee Stadium changes the tone. A front office shops differently when the internal option looks playable instead of overmatched.

I still would not hand him anything. Big-league pitchers will adjust, and the next bad week is always close with a hitter this large and this strikeout-prone.

But Tuesday was a reminder that the upside is not theoretical. The Yankees needed an emergency plan, and Jones just made it a little harder to treat him like a placeholder.