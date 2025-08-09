The Yankees spent a fortune on a closer they might need to cut

When the New York Yankees traded for Devin Williams, they believed they were landing one of baseball’s most reliable closers.

For three straight seasons, he hadn’t posted an ERA above 1.93, dominating hitters with a lethal changeup and pinpoint command.

Instead, the Yankees have watched him completely unravel, posting a 5.73 ERA and routinely costing them critical late-game opportunities.

The costly Astros meltdown

Friday night’s matchup against Houston perfectly summed up Williams’ nightmare season in pinstripes.

Tasked with protecting a tight game in a crucial series opener, he immediately spiked a wild pitch, moving Jose Altuve to third.

Carlos Correa followed with a sharp single, and moments later, Taylor Trammell drilled a two-run homer off a hanging changeup.

It was the kind of pitch that good closers bury in the dirt — not leave up in the wheelhouse.

Even more frustrating for the Yankees, Trammell entered hitting just .238 with a modest .413 slugging percentage.

Williams addressed the clubhouse after the loss, stating: “I’m not making pitches. It’s pretty simple. I stink right now.”

The trade looks worse with each outing

The Yankees parted with fan-favorite starter Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to acquire Williams.

Cortes went down early in the year, while Durbin has shown promise early in his major league career.

Williams, meanwhile, has been anything but reliable, and his confidence appears to be at an all-time low.

Underlying metrics offer false hope

On paper, there’s still an elite pitcher hidden beneath this slump.

Williams ranks in the 95th percentile in chase rate, 97th in whiff rate, and 90th in strikeout percentage.

But numbers don’t measure confidence, and right now, every high-leverage moment feels like a ticking time bomb.

Boone’s role in the disaster

Manager Aaron Boone isn’t blameless in this ongoing bullpen crisis.

He admitted avoiding David Bednar and Mark Leiter Jr. in Friday’s loss, preferring to stick with his original plan.

In a season teetering on the edge, that kind of rigid decision-making could sink the Yankees’ playoff chances entirely.

Sometimes managing means stepping out of your comfort zone — especially when the season’s on the line.

The inevitable ending

Williams is set to hit free agency after this season, and the Yankees have no long-term financial obligation to him.

Given his performance, there’s little doubt he’ll be allowed to walk without a second thought from the front office.

For a trade meant to push the Yankees over the top, it’s starting to feel like one that will haunt them for years.