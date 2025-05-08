The Yankees’ sleeping dragon just woke up—and it could change everything

Baseball is a game of timing—whether it’s squaring up a fastball or finally breaking out of a season-long slump.

For the New York Yankees, Cody Bellinger’s bat waking up might be the most important development in their 2025 campaign.

A rocky start after big expectations

When the Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, he was expected to help shoulder the loss of Juan Soto’s production.

At 29 years old, he brought pedigree, pop, and versatility. But for much of the season’s early stretch, he was nearly invisible.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Slashing just .215/.288/.388, Bellinger struggled to find his rhythm at the plate, often looking a step behind fastballs and rolling over off-speed pitches.

He did manage five home runs during that stretch, but the quality of contact simply wasn’t up to par with what the Yankees needed.

The tide may finally be turning

Over the past two weeks, though, Bellinger’s numbers have begun trending in the right direction.

He’s hitting .239/.345/.435 during that stretch, showing improved plate discipline and better pitch selection in key situations.

Wednesday’s performance against Dylan Cease was a turning point, both statistically and emotionally, for the Yankees’ lineup.

Cease had carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Bellinger stepped in and changed the momentum with one swing.

His solo home run tied the game at one, setting the stage for a thrilling 4–3 win that might not have happened otherwise.

When Bellinger gets hot, he can carry a team

Bellinger isn’t just a complementary piece when he’s clicking—he can be a focal point in the heart of any lineup.

When healthy and confident, his swing generates loud contact, and he becomes the kind of hitter who can carry an offense for weeks.

That’s exactly what the Yankees envisioned when they brought him in, hoping he could recreate some of the MVP-caliber magic from earlier in his career.

With Aaron Judge anchoring the lineup, Bellinger turning into his old self would make this offense far more dangerous and multidimensional.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Replacing Soto’s value was always a team effort

There was no one-for-one replacement for Juan Soto after his departure, which is why the Yankees took a more balanced approach.

Adding Bellinger was a piece of that puzzle, banking on his upside and postseason experience to make up for Soto’s absence.

The plan hinged on patience—and now that Bellinger is showing signs of life, that patience may start to pay off.

There’s still plenty of season left, and if Bellinger catches fire, the Yankees’ offense could finally reach the ceiling many expected.

