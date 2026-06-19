The New York Yankees can dream on Tarik Skubal. Every contender should. A left-handed ace with elite command, strikeout stuff, and playoff-shaping upside is exactly the kind of name that makes fans refresh trade rumors like lunatics in late June.

Then the price shows up, and the whole thing gets a lot less fun.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Tigers like Yankees prospects George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange as part of the broader Skubal conversation. I start pumping the brakes there, because the fantasy version of this deal is Skubal walking into the Bronx and giving Aaron Boone another monster for October. The real version starts with Detroit trying to rip premium talent out of the farm system.

The Yankees would be buying a monster

Skubal is 3-3 with a 2.90 ERA over nine starts, striking out 52 batters with only seven walks across 49.2 innings. The walk total is the part that makes him terrifying, because plenty of pitchers miss bats, but not many miss bats, limit traffic, and keep mistakes from snowballing.

He would give the Yankees a rotation picture that gets ridiculous fast. Gerrit Cole is back, Cam Schlittler has pitched like a front-line arm, and Max Fried is working his way back from the elbow bone bruise. Add Skubal to that group and nobody is calling the Yankees short on starting pitching.

The Yankees cannot treat this like a normal deadline need. Skubal would be a luxury cannon, not a patch job.

Detroit wants the painful part of the Yankees system

Lombard is the name that makes the room go quiet. He is the Yankees’ top prospect, only 21 years old, already in Triple-A, and sitting on eight homers, 12 steals, and an .833 OPS this season despite the usual bumps that come with aggressive assignments.

There is some recent injury noise after he jammed his hand in a RailRiders game, but the larger point does not change. Teams do not toss away a top shortstop prospect unless they are getting either long-term control or a clean championship needle-mover. Skubal is good enough to make the Yankees think about it, but thinking about it and doing it are two very different things.

Lagrange is a different kind of headache. He is not the No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Yankees board, but he is one of the loudest arms in the system and has already become part of the internal bullpen discussion. The 6-foot-7 righty has a 4.03 ERA over 60.1 Triple-A innings, with 78 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP, and the velocity can get cartoonish.

A Yankees deadline risk worth respecting

I understand the Skubal obsession. I would watch him pitch every fifth day and enjoy every second of it. The guy is nasty, plain and simple.

Still, the Yankees have other deadline issues staring at them. Catcher remains a mess, the bullpen needs sorting, and the lineup has been living through too many injury detours to pretend one ace fixes the entire roster. Trading Lombard and Lagrange would go beyond aggressive, it would be a franchise-shaping bet that one monster starter is worth thinning out two very different future lanes.

Maybe the Tigers get desperate enough to move Skubal, maybe the ask comes down, or maybe Brian Cashman decides October pitching is the one place where caution gets tossed out the window.

But if Detroit’s opening conversation really starts with Lombard and Lagrange, the Yankees should keep calling while also keeping one hand firmly on the farm system wallet. Skubal is the dream. The price is the part that can turn a dream into a bad hangover.