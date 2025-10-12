The Yankees should stay far away from next star Japanese free agent

It’s no secret that the New York Yankees are usually at the center of conversations when top Japanese stars become available. From Shohei Ohtani to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, their name always seems to pop up, even if those pursuits often end with the player landing elsewhere. This winter, the latest name drawing attention is Munetaka Murakami, a left-handed power bat from Japan who could make the jump to the majors.

The interest makes sense on the surface. Murakami’s offensive production in Japan is impossible to ignore, but the Yankees’ current roster construction — and his defensive limitations — suggest this might be one of those times when they sit out the sweepstakes.

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Murakami’s profile is built on power

Murakami, 25, spent this past season splitting time between the Yakult Swallows’ Central League and Eastern League teams. In 69 total games, he hit .286 with a .392 on-base percentage and a .659 slugging rate. His 24 home runs and 1.051 OPS highlight the kind of game-changing pop that made him one of Japan’s premier hitters.

He’s a pure power threat who can change the score with one swing, but he also strikes out often — a concern for any team evaluating how his approach might translate against major league pitching. History shows that even Japan’s best hitters need time to adjust to MLB velocity and breaking pitches, and Murakami’s aggressive style might magnify that challenge early on.

Defensively, Murakami’s profile is less convincing. He played 63 games at third base this past season, though most evaluators view him as an average, if not below-average, fielder. That’s where the Yankees’ fit issues begin to surface.

The Yankees already have their left-handed corner infield bat

The Yankees addressed third base at the trade deadline when they acquired Ryan McMahon, who not only hits left-handed but also brings Gold Glove-level defense. McMahon’s arrival effectively closed the door on any future investment in a player like Murakami, who would offer similar offensive upside without the same reliability in the field.

In addition, first baseman Ben Rice has emerged as a legitimate offensive contributor and appears to be part of the Yankees’ long-term plans at first base. Rice hit .255 with 26 home runs this season, providing both power and flexibility at first base and designated hitter. With Giancarlo Stanton still occupying the DH role, there isn’t a clear path for Murakami to fit into the lineup without a major roster shake-up.

A familiar story for the Yankees

There’s also the matter of preference. Murakami has previously expressed interest in playing on the West Coast, where the transition from Japan is often more comfortable due to geography and culture. Still, he has reportedly shown some intrigue in the Yankees, who continue to carry international cachet among top Japanese players.

That said, the Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, and Mets are all expected to be far more aggressive suitors. The Yankees’ history with these types of pursuits tells its own story — they usually show interest but rarely close the deal.

Timing and roster fit work against a potential move

If the Yankees had a true opening at DH, this might be a different conversation. Murakami’s bat-first profile could fit beautifully into Yankee Stadium, where his pull-heavy swing would thrive against the short right-field porch. But with Stanton still under contract and McMahon and Rice firmly in place, it’s hard to justify another left-handed corner bat.

Murakami’s talent is undeniable, and he’ll almost certainly make an impact wherever he lands. But for a Yankees team trying to balance their roster while managing payroll and positional depth, this is one Japanese star who looks destined to shine somewhere else.