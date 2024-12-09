The Yankees Plan B starts with not overreacting

The Winter Meetings are officially underway from Dallas and boy do the Yankees have work to do. Of course, last night we learned that superstar outfield Juan Soto left The Bronx for Queens by signing a historic 15-year $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

Make no mistake about it, this was a massive blow to NYY. I understand that from the jump, we’ve heard rumors and behind the scenes talk that the Yankees were getting their ducks in a row for a Plan B. Let’s be completely honest, I don’t think they actually expected to lose Juan Soto. There’s not a single move that can replace the production of Juan Soto.

Anyone who tells you that the Yanks can replace a presence like Juan Soto is just lying to you. That said, is there a reality where the Yankees could make themselves an overall better baseball team next year? Yes, there actually is. No, you’re not going to have Juan Soto in the lineup. No, you cannot just replace the clutch gene we saw him display in October.

However, through other calculated moves, the baseball team as a whole can improve. The most important thing for Hal Steinbrenner’s front office led by Brian Cashman is to not overreact like they did when Robinson Cano signed with Seattle years ago. The Yankees have to stay composed and make the right moves.

My thoughts on the Yankees Plan B

Juan Soto was going to cost you at least $47 million next year had he re-signed and now that money can go to other players. That said, it’s important to remember that in this market, $47 million doesn’t go as far as it once did. So, where should the Yankees start? I think the first move is securing Max Fried.

I said last week that they should sign Max Fried no matter what happens with Juan Soto. There’s been reports by Jon Heyman suggesting that the Yankees all along were interested in signing Fried even if they brought Soto back. With there being some question marks around the rotation led by an aging Gerrit Cole, the Yankees should lock things up a bit by bringing in the battle tested lefty.

Speaking of leftys, in terms of the free agent market, my next move would be bringing in Tanner Scott for the bullpen. The Yankees need a dominant arm to go alongside Luke Weaver for the back of the bullpen and it doesn’t get more dominant than Tanner Scott. Weaver and Scott could prove to be the best 1-2 punch in all of baseball to close out games.

Another move that the Yankees were looking at regardless of Juan Soto is trading for Cody Bellinger. Bellinger to NYY just feels inevitable and I think it’s going to happen now. However, in my Plan B, Bellinger wouldn’t be coming alone. I’d figure out whatever package I’d have to put together and look at swapping contracts in order to get Bellinger and infielder Nico Hoerner.

Hoerner would be a perfect fit for this team. You slide him in at second base where he’s already won a Gold Glove. That allows Volpe to stay at short and allows Jazz Chisholm to continue improving at third base while giving him the entire year over at the hot corner.

Acquiring Cody Bellinger could give the Yankees flexibility with their next move. You could put him over at first base which would then allow New York to explore the outfield market. Or you could plan on putting him either in left field or center field pending on where NYY wants to put Jasson Dominguez and then you go after first base.

My top first base choice would be Christian Walker. The Yankees should stay far away from Pete Alonso and the contract that he’s going to end up getting. They can sign a guy like Christian Walker two a team-friendly two-year deal with a potential option for a third year.

In terms of the outfield, I think Teoscar Hernandez is going back to the Dodgers and I don’t want the Yankees investing a ton of money into Anthony Santander. Honestly, I think if you get Cody Bellinger at this point, you stick him in the outfield while looking either at Walker or internally at first base.

In terms of position players, there’s just no one on the market I want the Yankees giving big money to. If they want to spend big on the position player market, I’d rather save that money for next offseason and go hard after Vladimir Guerrero Jr or Kyle Tucker.

The Verdict

Losing Juan Soto absolutely sting. It sucks and there’s no way around that. However, if the Yankees make the right moves, not only can they contend next year, they can still field a World Series team. If they sign a guy like Max Fried and the rotation stays healthy, you’re looking at a rotation of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt. That’s pretty damn good if you ask me. If you sign Tanner Scott then you have an elite 1-2 punch closing out games.

You’re not going to replace Soto’s bat, but if you have a lineup of Nico Hoerner, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Austin Wells, Christian Walker, Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, and Jasson Dominguez, that’s pretty solid. The Yankees with the right moves can still be a very good baseball team in 2025.