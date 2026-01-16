The offseason rumor mill has a habit of turning bad ideas into talking points, and the recent whispers about the Yankees trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. fit that description perfectly. Moving Chisholm doesn’t just subtract a dynamic athlete from the roster; it rips open a massive void at second base that the organization is completely ill-equipped to fill.

Unless General Manager Brian Cashman has a magical replacement hiding in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who can replicate a 30/30 season immediately, trading Chisholm is essentially creating a problem where one doesn’t exist. You don’t get better by subtracting elite talent to fix other holes, especially when the return is far from guaranteed.

The only scenario where this logic even begins to track is if the Yankees are orchestrating a complex maneuver to land a player like Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sure, Donovan offers a different kind of value with his on-base skills and versatility, but banking on a “long-shot” trade concept to materialize is a dangerous game to play with a championship roster. There is zero guarantee the Cardinals play ball or that the pieces align, and if that deal falls through after you’ve shopped Chisholm, you are left with a disgruntled star and a confused clubhouse.

A 30/30 Season Don’t Grow on Trees

Let’s look at the reality of what Chisholm provided in 2025, because people seem to forget how rare his production actually is. The 27-year-old posted a legitimate 30/30 campaign, launching 30 home runs and swiping 30 bags while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base.

That combination of power, speed, and glove is the holy grail of middle infield play, and sending that out of town for “flexibility” is the kind of move that gets front offices fired. He isn’t just a stat sheet stuffer; he is an electric factory who changes the complexion of a game with one swing or one sprint.

Beyond the numbers, Chisholm brings a swagger and energy that the often-stiff Yankees desperately need. His personality is contagious, injecting life into a dugout that can sometimes feel like a corporate boardroom, and that “dawg” factor is invaluable during the grind of a 162-game season.

One Year of Control is Worth the Ride

The detractors will point to his contract situation, noting that he only has one year of team control remaining before hitting free agency. While that is a valid logistical concern, the Yankees are in the business of winning World Series titles, not hoarding years of control for 2028.

If Chisholm walks after next season, you handle that then, but you don’t weaken the 2026 roster just to recoup value on an expiring asset. You ride the wave of a prime star in his contract year, knowing he is motivated to put up monster numbers, and you worry about the second base vacancy when the parade is over.