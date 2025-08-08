The Yankees might’ve struck gold with deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees entered the trade deadline knowing they couldn’t afford to keep rolling out below-average infielders.

Their internal options had reached their ceiling, and the pressure to find consistency on both sides of the ball was mounting.

So they made a move for 30-year-old Ryan McMahon — and since arriving in the Bronx, he’s made an immediate impression.

His impact might not be loud, but it’s exactly what the Yankees needed: quiet, steady, and incredibly dependable.

McMahon’s bat isn’t booming — but it’s doing the job

McMahon’s season stats don’t jump off the page, hitting just .225 with a .720 OPS over 105 games between two teams.

But since joining the Yankees, the veteran third baseman is hitting .297 with a .395 OBP across his first few weeks.

The power hasn’t followed him to Yankee Stadium just yet, slugging only .351, but he’s grinding out quality at-bats.

He’s seeing pitches, working counts, and making consistent contact — something the Yankees lineup has sorely lacked lately.

Compared to what they were getting from Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, it’s a dramatic step forward in production.

The defensive upgrade has been just as important

Offense aside, McMahon’s glove has arguably made just as big of a difference on the field for the Yankees.

The former Colorado Rockie makes difficult plays look effortless, with smooth footwork and a dependable throwing arm.

He owns five defensive runs saved and six outs above average this season, ranking among the league’s top defenders.

In just 97 innings with New York, McMahon already has two DRS and two OAA — a strong sample in limited time.

There’s a comfort now on the left side of the infield that wasn’t there earlier in the year, and it shows.

He’s the kind of low-maintenance player contenders need

McMahon isn’t flashy, and he’s not going to carry the Yankees offensively — but that’s never been the expectation.

He’s the type of complementary piece every contending team needs: someone who shows up and does his job exceptionally well.

Every postseason team has a player like this — someone who cleans up the mess, makes the right play, and stays even-keel.

It’s a quiet kind of value, like the brakes on a fast car — you don’t think about them until they’re missing.

With the Yankees aiming for a playoff push, having that steady hand at third base suddenly feels like a major win.

His contract could be a bargain if this keeps up

McMahon is under contract for $16 million per year through 2027, which initially looked like a steep price tag.

But if he continues to provide elite defense and respectable on-base skills, that number starts to look like a bargain.

Considering the Yankees’ recent history with poor infield production, a known quantity like McMahon carries even more value.

The Yankees don’t need him to be a superstar — just someone who shows up and plays above-average baseball daily.

So far, that’s exactly what Ryan McMahon is doing — and the early returns suggest this trade could quietly be a gem.