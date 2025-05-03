The Yankees might’ve quietly built an elite bullpen duo—and it starts with a demoted star finding his edge again

Sometimes, the only way to find clarity is by stepping away from the spotlight.

For the New York Yankees, demoting star closer Devin Williams was less about punishment and more about rediscovery.

After a dreadful start to the 2025 season—an 11.25 ERA over his first 10 innings—Williams had lost more than just confidence.

He’d lost the mound presence that once made him one of the most feared relievers in the game.

But the Yankees had a plan: get him out of the ninth inning, let him breathe, and trust that his stuff would return.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Encouraging signs of a turnaround

The past few outings have been a breath of fresh air for Williams and a sigh of relief for Yankees fans.

Over his last three appearances, he hasn’t allowed a single hit or earned run—signs of real progress.

He’s now trimmed his ERA to 8.18 over 11 innings, including 11 strikeouts and far better control of the zone.

On Friday night, he needed just eight pitches to breeze through a scoreless frame against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That’s the version of Williams the Yankees expected when they traded for him this past offseason.

He’s finally commanding his elite changeup again, painting the bottom of the zone with precision and purpose.

Pair that with his elevated four-seamer and similar release mechanics, and it’s a nightmare for opposing batters.

His underlying metrics are quietly improving

Despite the shaky start, Williams is limiting hard contact, ranking in the 82nd percentile in average exit velocity allowed.

He also sits in the 80th percentile in hard hit rate, proving that batters aren’t squaring him up effectively anymore.

The deception between his fastball and changeup has started to return, which is everything for a pitcher like Williams.

Both pitches come out looking nearly identical before darting in wildly different directions.

It’s not about overpowering hitters—it’s about keeping them guessing until it’s too late.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver’s dominance gives the Yankees options

While Williams works back into form, Luke Weaver has become a revelation in the closer role.

Weaver hasn’t allowed an earned run over his first 15 innings this season, quietly becoming one of the most effective arms in baseball.

He’s throwing strikes, generating weak contact, and staying composed in high-leverage moments—everything a closer needs to be.

With Weaver anchoring the ninth, the Yankees don’t need to rush Williams back into a role he’s not ready for.

Instead, they might’ve stumbled into a powerful one-two punch at the back end of the bullpen.

Letting Weaver close games while Williams dominates the eighth could be the formula that carries them deep into October.

Popular Reading

The Yankees made one of the best free agent signings in the league