The panic button is always sitting there when Aaron Judge is out, Giancarlo Stanton is delayed, Trent Grisham is hurt, and the lineup keeps changing shape every few days.

Ben Rice keeps making it harder for the Yankees to press it. His ninth-inning homer Sunday in Toronto broke open another late win, helped finish off an 8-3 victory, and gave the Yankees their first series win at Rogers Centre since 2023. For a team that went 1-8 there last season, that is not a small note.

I would still be aggressive at the deadline if the right bat shows up. No team should talk itself into standing still because one player is hot. But Rice is giving the Yankees something more valuable than a hot week, he is giving them a left-handed force who changes how desperate the room feels without Judge in the middle of it.

Rice is giving the Yankees a real anchor

Rice has been living in elite contact territory, with a 92.3 mph average exit velocity and a 49.7% hard-hit rate. The results have followed, too. Sunday was his 19th homer of the season, and it came in the exact kind of spot where the Yankees needed someone to make the game feel less fragile.

The swing itself matters, but the timing matters more. Judge is the center of gravity when he is healthy. Without him, the Yankees need someone who can change a game before the offense starts feeling like a committee project.

Rice has done that often enough to move the discussion. He is not a temporary patch at first base or DH. He is one of the main reasons the Yankees can keep looking like a contender while the injury list keeps eating away at the top of the roster.

The deadline should still stay open

There is a difference between avoiding panic and avoiding upgrades. The Yankees should not pretend Rice fixes every roster issue. They still need to track Stanton’s calf, Judge’s rib, Grisham’s hamstring, Austin Wells’ status, and the bullpen, which leaves a lot of moving parts for a team with October expectations.

Rice only changes the tone of the conversation. The Yankees do not have to shop like a team with no answers. They can shop like a team with one huge internal answer already producing, which should make Brian Cashman’s July board cleaner.

The best version of this team still needs Judge back. Until then, Rice is doing enough damage to keep the Yankees from acting desperate, and desperate teams usually get cooked at the deadline.