The New York Yankees are 26-13 and rolling. The offense has been rolling lately. The rotation is about to get Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon back. It’s been easy to overlook the problems on this roster because the wins keep coming, but Austin Wells deserves a direct conversation before it becomes a bigger issue than it needs to be.

Wells is hitting .191/.330/.303 through 30 games with three homers, five RBIs, and an 83 wRC+. He’s been 17% worse than the average MLB hitter. Last year was a step back too at .219/.275/.436 with a 94 wRC+, and while 21 home runs kept his value afloat, the overall offensive profile has been declining rather than developing. For a player who was a Rookie of the Year finalist in 2024, the trajectory is pointing in the wrong direction.

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What the Numbers Say Under the Hood

To be fair to Wells, the underlying metrics suggest he’s been somewhat unlucky and should improve. His contact quality numbers rank him in the 79th percentile in average exit velocity and the 84th in hard-hit rate. He’s making solid contact when he connects. The walk rate has climbed to 17.4%, which is genuinely elite and has kept his OBP functional even when the hits aren’t falling.

The power outage is the real concern. Three home runs through 30 games from a catcher who hit 21 last year suggests either an approach issue, a mechanical problem, or a combination of both. When Wells is at his best, he drives the ball to all fields and punishes pitches in the zone. Right now, he’s either not getting to those pitches or not doing damage when he does. If the walk rate normalizes back toward his career norms and the power doesn’t return, the OBP drops with it and the offensive profile becomes very hard to justify from the bottom of a lineup.

Where He’s Irreplaceable

The defensive value is the reason this conversation doesn’t become a crisis. Wells ranks in the 82nd percentile in blocks above average and the 98th percentile in framing, two of the most important and undervalued skills a catcher can provide. Framing alone can be worth multiple wins above replacement over a full season when done at his level. Pitchers trust him. The strike zone is his domain.

He doesn’t have an elite arm and his caught-stealing rate isn’t going to win any awards, but the overall defensive package puts him among the best defensive catchers in the American League. That value doesn’t go away when the batting average is low, and it’s not something the Yankees can easily replace by cycling in a different option.

The Honest Verdict

Wells is probably not going to become the elite offensive catcher that the Yankees once imagined when they drafted him. That window may have closed after the regression in 2025 and the slow start to this season. The swing adjustments he’s worked on haven’t yet produced the results they were supposed to, and at 26 years old, the development window is narrowing.

What he is, though, is a genuinely excellent defensive catcher who provides real offensive value on his best days and passable value on his average ones. For a lineup with Rice, Judge, and Bellinger doing the heavy lifting, having Wells at the bottom of the order providing elite defense and a high walk rate is more than workable. The Yankees don’t need him to be Jorge Posada. They just need him to stop hitting under .200 and let the hard-contact metrics do the rest.