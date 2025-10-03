The Yankees might have a new ace in town: ‘He’s got it’

The New York Yankees needed a spark, and they got a full-blown fire on Thursday night from 24-year-old rookie Cam Schlittler. In a postseason setting that usually eats up young arms, Schlittler didn’t just survive—he dominated, giving Yankee Stadium a performance that will be remembered for years.

A historic outing for the rookie

Over eight brilliant innings, Schlittler shut down the Boston Red Sox, tossing 107 pitches—75 of them for strikes. He allowed just five hits, issued no walks, and racked up 12 strikeouts. Boston’s lineup had no answers, flailing at fastballs that touched triple digits and collapsing under the rookie’s command of the zone.

There was chatter about leaving him in to complete the game, but Aaron Boone made the conservative call, turning to closer David Bednar in the ninth. It wasn’t the storybook complete game some fans wanted, but Boone’s decision ensured Schlittler would be ready for the next round. For a team with championship aspirations, preserving his arm made sense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Overpowering stuff with ease

Schlittler leaned heavily on his fastball, pumping 11 pitches that crossed into triple-digit velocity. What was most striking wasn’t just the speed—it was the effortless delivery. Even in the eighth inning, he was still touching 99 mph, an indication of both stamina and mechanical efficiency.

The Red Sox looked overwhelmed. His velocity backed hitters off the plate, while his ability to command the corners left them frozen. It was a perfect blend of raw power and poise, something you rarely see in a pitcher just months into his big-league career.

Gerrit Cole sees something special

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, still sidelined by injury, had high praise for the rookie’s outing. After the game, Cole delivered a telling remark about Schlittler’s presence.

“There are different paths to greatness up here, but this guy has come up and delivered right away. He’s got it. I don’t know exactly what it is, it’s hard to define it. But he’s got it.”

For a young pitcher to earn that kind of endorsement from Cole, a Cy Young winner and one of the best in the game, says everything about how quickly Schlittler has earned respect inside the clubhouse.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A rotation rich with aces

The Yankees suddenly find themselves loaded with front-line starters. Max Fried has been dominant this season, Carlos Rodón has returned to form, and Cole is working his way back. Now, Schlittler’s emergence adds another weapon, giving the Yankees the type of rotation depth contenders dream about in October.

In many ways, this is the kind of development that changes the course of a postseason. One pitcher stepping up in a defining moment can swing a series, or even a season. For the Yankees, Schlittler might be that X-factor, the young arm who delivers under the brightest lights.

On Thursday, he didn’t just throw a gem—he announced himself to baseball. And for a Yankees team hungry for another World Series run, Cam Schlittler may have arrived at exactly the right time.