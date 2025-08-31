The Yankees might have a left-handed Giancarlo Stanton

There was a time not long ago when Yankees‘ Giancarlo Stanton looked like his career was winding down to a quiet end.

The injuries piled up, production slipped, and many wondered if the Yankees had seen the last of his dominance.

Now, at 35 years old, Stanton is experiencing a late-career revival, rediscovering his confidence and reminding everyone of his greatness.

It’s not just a resurgence — it feels like a second act that could reshape his final years in pinstripes.

Stanton proving he’s still elite

Coming off a brilliant postseason run in 2024, Stanton was slowed early this year by injuries to both elbows.

Despite that setback, he’s been one of the league’s most dangerous bats in just 53 appearances this season.

He’s slashing .300/.374/.635 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs, producing a scorching 175 wRC+ when he’s in the lineup.

Few players across baseball can consistently hit the ball harder, and Stanton still ranks among the game’s very best.

Underlying power metrics remain unmatched

Stanton continues to dominate the advanced categories that defined his career, ranking near the top in every key metric.

His average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit percentage, and bat speed remain elite, showcasing his sustained ability to punish mistakes.

It’s a reminder that even when health limits his availability, Stanton’s power makes him a game-changing threat every at-bat.

When locked in, he still swings with the force of a heavyweight puncher, capable of flipping a game instantly.

Enter Ben Rice, the left-handed Stanton

While Stanton carries the mantle of veteran slugger, the Yankees may be developing a younger, left-handed version in Ben Rice.

Rice is quickly proving he’s more than a breakout story, ranking in the 95th percentile or better in key power metrics.

His average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate all mirror Stanton’s, with his bat speed continuing to trend upward.

Unlike many young sluggers, Rice also shows impressive plate discipline, ranking in the 90th percentile in chase rate.

Rice’s production hints at even more upside

This year, Rice is hitting .247/.341/.492 with 22 home runs and an .833 OPS, numbers that only tell part of the story.

His expected results suggest he’s actually been somewhat unlucky, making consistent quality contact that hasn’t always translated.

His swing fits Yankee Stadium perfectly, built for pulling home runs while also capable of going opposite field when needed.

That combination of power and versatility gives him the look of an offensive cornerstone still scratching the surface of potential.

A cost-controlled powerhouse duo

What makes Rice’s emergence even more valuable for New York is his contract situation, locked in under team control until 2031.

That gives the Yankees a cost-efficient slugger developing alongside Stanton, balancing veteran production with long-term roster flexibility.

With Stanton’s late-career rebirth and Rice’s rapid ascent, the Yankees boast more lineup power than any team in baseball.

For opposing pitchers, it’s a nightmare scenario — facing Stanton and Rice back-to-back feels unfair, like choosing between storms.