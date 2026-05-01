Everybody is talking about Anthony Volpe returning to shortstop this weekend, and that’s fair. But the more genuinely exciting development in the New York Yankees organization right now might be happening one level below the majors. George Lombard Jr. was promoted to Triple-A Scranton earlier this week, and at 20 years old, he’s officially one step away from the big leagues.

He earned it. In 20 Double-A games, Lombard hit .312/.400/.571 with four homers and 10 RBIs. The plate discipline was sharp, the power started to show up consistently, and the defense was exactly what scouts have been raving about since the Yankees took him in the first round in 2023. Boone didn’t hold back when The Athletic asked about the promotion.

“He’s obviously gotten off to a really good start in Double-A,” Boone said. “Love the player. Love the person. After finishing last year in Double-A and then going out and wanting him to get off to a good start — which he has — I think it’s good timing to get him up to Triple-A.”

That is a manager who is genuinely excited about a prospect, not just going through the motions on a minor league transaction.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What Judge Sees in Him

When Aaron Judge starts talking up a young player, you pay attention. Judge has seen a lot of prospects come through this organization and he doesn’t hand out compliments carelessly. What he said about Lombard this week was telling.

“He made some big adjustments from the past couple of years,” Judge said. “He’s gonna play elite defense at third, shortstop, wherever. At the plate, man, using the whole field, great contact hitter, but he’s got some juice behind it. He’s gonna continue to grow and get stronger and continue to develop into that power a little bit. He’s seeing the consistency at the plate, just good at-bats at such a young age.”

“Some juice behind it.” That’s Judge-speak for real power, and coming from a guy who knows what real power looks like, it means something. The fact that Lombard is already using the whole field at 20 years old, making consistent contact, and still has room to add strength and power as his body develops is the kind of profile that keeps front offices up at night in the best way possible.

What Comes Next for the Yankees’ Top Infield Prospect

The realistic timeline for Lombard reaching the majors is sometime in 2027, assuming he handles Triple-A the way he’s handled every other level so far. The Yankees have Anthony Volpe returning to shortstop, and Jazz Chisholm is at second base at least through this season. Ryan McMahon is at third. There’s no opening for Lombard in 2026 unless injuries or poor performance create one, and even then the Yankees might prefer to let him finish his development on schedule rather than rush him.

But here’s the thing about a 20-year-old hitting .312 with pop and Gold Glove defense: he makes the Yankees’ timeline decisions harder the longer he keeps performing. Every game in Triple-A where he looks this good pushes his arrival closer to the front of the conversation. The Yankees have depth at every infield position right now, and Lombard is the reason their future at those spots looks considerably brighter than what they have today.

He’s not a prospect you’re hoping pans out anymore. He’s one you’re trying to figure out when to deploy.







