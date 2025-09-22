The Yankees might have a brand new playoff starter

The New York Yankees may have stumbled onto something special with rookie starter Cam Schlittler. At just 24 years old, he wasn’t supposed to be the anchor of anything more than a midseason patch job. Instead, he’s pitching like a potential postseason weapon—one who could find himself standing on the mound in October when it matters most.

A breakout arm in the Bronx

Schlittler wasn’t expected to arrive and dominate this quickly. Called up midseason to bolster a thin rotation, most figured he’d flash some upside, take a few lumps, and eventually return to the minors for further development. Instead, he’s been one of the Yankees’ most consistent arms.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Through 66 innings, Schlittler owns a 3.27 ERA with 10.23 strikeouts per nine innings. His 83.5% left-on-base rate is elite, and while his ground ball percentage sits at just 37.6%, he’s limiting damage by pounding the strike zone with electric velocity. His four-seam fastball is already one of the best weapons on the roster, averaging 97.9 mph and producing a minuscule .182 batting average against.

It’s the kind of pitch that makes hitters look like they’re swinging underwater. Manager Aaron Boone certainly took notice after Sunday’s win against the Orioles.

“Man, I liked 100 miles an hour, I liked ahead in the count a lot,” Boone said. “I thought his stuff was again really good. Couple times he got to 3-2, seems like he won those counts where they fouled off some pitches against him. He hung around in the strike zone. If he lives in the strike zone, he’s capable of being real successful. It’s a good lineup over there.”

Dominating in big spots

Schlittler’s outing against Baltimore showcased exactly why the Yankees are so high on him. He worked 5.1 innings, gave up just one earned run, and struck out six against a lineup built to expose mistakes. That poise under pressure is precisely what the Yankees need heading toward October.

The blueprint is simple: deliver five-plus innings, allow three runs or fewer, and hand it off to the bullpen. If Schlittler can do that, he’ll slot perfectly behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodón in a postseason rotation. For a rookie who wasn’t expected to carry this kind of weight, that’s a remarkable rise.

The next step in his development

Of course, Schlittler still has areas to sharpen. His cutter, which often mimics a slider, has been effective with hitters managing just a .220 average against it. His curveball, however, has lagged behind, producing a .298 average against. If he can refine that offering—or even mix in a more consistent sweeper—his arsenal could transform from promising to devastating.

Schlittler himself knows the work ahead.

“Trying to work on the fastball command, trying to refine the secondary,” he said. “Little slipup in the fifth there with command, but overall, definitely a lot better than last week.”

That self-awareness is encouraging. Young pitchers with overpowering fastballs sometimes lean too heavily on velocity alone. Schlittler seems determined to round out his repertoire, which will only make him more dangerous long-term.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A postseason X-factor

What makes Schlittler’s emergence so valuable is timing. The Yankees lost Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to season-ending surgeries, forcing others to step up. Fried and Rodón have lived up to expectations, but Schlittler’s rise gives the rotation something it desperately needed: youth, upside, and unpredictability.

Opposing hitters haven’t seen much of him yet, and that element of surprise could work to the Yankees’ advantage in October. Every contender is looking for an X-factor when the games get tight. Right now, Schlittler looks like he could be that piece for New York.



