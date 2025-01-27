The Yankees might be grooming their next pitching Ace

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees‘ Luis Gil wasted no time making a name for himself in 2024. The 26-year-old right-hander dazzled in his rookie season, earning AL Rookie of the Year honors and solidifying his spot in the rotation. Over 151.2 innings, Gil posted a 3.50 ERA, striking out 10.15 batters per nine innings. His ability to strand runners, evidenced by a 78.8% left-on-base rate and a 35.6% ground ball rate, was crucial to his success.

For a pitcher in his first full season, those numbers were nothing short of spectacular. They also highlighted why the Yankees were quick to shut down any trade rumors involving Gil earlier this offseason. When whispers surfaced about the team potentially including him in a package for outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Yankees made it clear that Gil was off the table.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Fastball: A Controlled Chaos

At the core of Gil’s success is a fastball that hitters find nearly impossible to barrel. Opponents batted just .205 against the pitch in 2024, which he threw 48.8% of the time. With an average velocity of 96.6 mph, his fastball is a weapon, but it comes with a caveat—control.

While Gil’s fastball is electric, its tendency to miss the strike zone is the one flaw holding him back from even greater efficiency. If he can harness that pitch and throw more strikes, Gil could elevate from a promising starter to a dominant force. Controlled chaos is often the phrase tossed around for pitchers like Gil, and it’s apt here. His fastball might be wild at times, but it’s also one of the most unhittable pitches in his arsenal when it lands where it needs to.

The Secondary Pitches

Gil’s fastball may steal the headlines, but his secondary offerings are equally impressive. His slider and change-up are still developing, but opposing hitters already struggled to touch them in 2024. Batters hit a mere .171 against his slider and .179 off his change-up, showcasing just how devastating those pitches can be when executed properly.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The slider, in particular, has the potential to become his go-to out pitch, pairing perfectly with his high-velocity fastball. Meanwhile, the change-up adds an extra layer of deception, keeping hitters off-balance and making Gil even more unpredictable on the mound.

A Future Ace?

If Gil can continue refining his fastball command while further developing his secondary pitches, the Yankees might have more than just a solid starter on their hands—they could be grooming their next ace. His combination of velocity, movement, and pitch mix already makes him one of the most exciting young pitchers in the game.

Given his pre-arbitration status and sky-high potential, it’s easy to see why the Yankees are unwilling to part ways with him. Trading away a talent like Gil would require a blockbuster return, and for now, the Yankees seem content to bet on his continued development. If he takes another step forward in 2025, Gil could become one of the most valuable arms in baseball, ensuring the Yankees’ rotation remains a strength for years to come.