The Yankees may have their long-term solution at third base

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the trade deadline just passing last week, the Yankees were actively searching for support at third base. They struck out on acquiring Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays, who ended up being moved to the Chicago Cubs. However, general manager Brian Cashman did add Jazz Chisholm to the mix, but he was expected to split time between centerfield and second base. Instead, the Yankees have stuck him at a position he’s never played before: third base.

The Yankees Could Lean on Jazz to be Their Third Baseman

The 26-year-old still has two more years left of team control before hitting free agency in 2027. He’s coming off a few inconsistent seasons with the Miami Marlins and has dealt with some injury issues. Last year, he played just 97 games, but he’s already played 108 this year and is on pace to break his personal best of 124 games back in 2021.

So far this season, Chisholm is hitting .252/.326/.428, including 17 homers, 58 RBIs, a 24.2% strikeout rate, and a 9.1% walk rate. In fact, he has already set a personal record of 24 stolen bases and has been excellent with the Yankees over seven games, posting a 194 wRC+.

In fact, Chisholm has hit four homers in that small sample, posting a .700 slugging percentage. Jazz isn’t known for his slugging metrics, and he tends to chase pitches out of the zone a bit too frequently. However, he ranks in the 98th percentile in baserunning run value and ranks in the 87th percentile in sprint speed. His abilities on the base paths are essential to the Yankees’ equation, and they got a dose of that on Sunday when both Jazz and Anthony Volpe executed a double steal.

However, the most intriguing aspect of his game so far has been his defense on the corner. Jazz has played only 58 innings at the position but hosts a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, one defensive run saved, and one out above average. Despite never sniffing third base, his positioning has been tremendous, and his athleticism has been on full display.

Other Options at Second Base

At this rate, the Yankees could consider Chisholm a long-term solution at third, forcing them to turn over second base. They do have a prospect in Jorbit Vivas who is making some noise at the minor level.

The 23-year-old has played 53 games in Triple-A this season, hitting .242/.381/.371, including five homers and 25 RBIs, with a 105 wRC+. Alternatively, they could consider Oswald Peraza again, who has begun to heat up in over 59 games. He may be an elite defender, but his offensive contributions are so volatile that he can’t necessarily be trusted.

The Yankees could consider looking to free agency to solve the position, with Torres likely on his way out, saving the team around $15 million. The free agent pool isn’t very attractive, with the only decent option being Torres. The Yankees may have to consider acquiring a player via trade or leaning on their prospect pool if they want to keep Jazz at third.