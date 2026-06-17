Per Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Yankees are considered one of the best fits for a deadline board that starts with Tarik Skubal and Byron Buxton, then keeps going with Jeremy Peña, CJ Abrams, Luis Arraez, Michael Wacha, Seiya Suzuki, Ryan Jeffers, Seth Lugo, and Matt Shaw.

The list reads like a front office fever dream, which is why it works as a deadline conversation starter. I get why fans will jump straight to Skubal or Buxton, because that is where the star power is. The more useful part is lower on the board, where the Yankees’ actual needs start showing up in cleaner ways.

They need shortstop certainty, catcher production, another bat, and maybe one more arm if the rotation and bullpen keep bending around injuries.

The Yankees can dream, but price matters

Skubal is the kind of name every contender should want. He has a 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 49 strikeouts, and only seven walks over 48 innings, and a left-handed ace with that kind of command would change any October rotation.

The problem is obvious: if Detroit even listens, the ask starts with the top of the farm system and probably gets uncomfortable quickly. The Yankees can justify calling, but treating this like a normal deadline deal would be nuts.

Buxton is the same kind of fantasy-board fit in a different lane. He is hitting .275/.336/.601 with 23 homers and a .937 OPS, and the athletic upside still jumps off the page. With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, and Jasson Domínguez all tied to injury or playing-time complications at different points, another impact outfielder makes sense on paper.

On paper is doing a lot of work there. Buxton’s talent is real, but so is the health history and the likely price. The Yankees need to be aggressive, not reckless.

Shortstop is the real tell

The Peña and Abrams names are the most interesting part of the board to me. Peña is hitting .273/.340/.392 with five steals and a low-strikeout profile, while Abrams is at .285/.370/.506 with 14 homers and 11 steals. Those are not small upgrades if the Yankees decide the position needs a firmer answer before October.

Peña also fits the exact lane ESM already flagged: a shortstop swing worth watching if Houston cracks. The Astros have to cooperate for that to matter, but the fit is easy to understand. He brings defense, contact, postseason experience, and enough offensive competence to stabilize the spot without turning the lineup into another all-or-nothing experiment.

Abrams is louder offensively and harder to picture moving unless Washington decides to get bold. Arraez is the cleaner contact play, with a .319 average, .352 OBP, and only 13 strikeouts. He would give the Yankees something they do not always have enough of: a hitter who can simply put the ball in play and make pitchers work.

Catcher still feels like the cleanest lane

If there is one name from the group that feels less like a dream and closer to a July phone call, it is Jeffers. He is hitting .295/.408/.541 with seven homers, 23 walks, and a .949 OPS, and the Yankees’ catcher spot has already reached the point where running on fumes feels fair.

Austin Wells getting healthy would help, but the offense has been too thin there to assume everything fixes itself. Jeffers would lengthen the lineup, give them a right-handed catcher with real on-base value, and lower the pressure on Wells to solve two problems at once.

Wacha and Lugo are less exciting names, but innings matter. Wacha has a 3.64 ERA over 94 innings, while Lugo sits at 3.86 across 79.1 innings. Neither would create the same rush as Skubal, but both would protect the Yankees from letting a long season turn into another pitching survival test.

The board is not a prediction. It is a permission slip. If Brian Cashman wants to be aggressive, the needs are sitting there in plain sight, and waiting around for every injured player to heal cannot be the whole deadline plan.